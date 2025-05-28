XIAN, China, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On May 16, the FORTUNE China officially unveiled its ESG Impact list, with LONGi securing its place on the ranking once again for its outstanding practices in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) domains. This marks the third time that LONGi has been honored since the list’s inception, further solidifying its global influence in sustainable development practices within the photovoltaic industry.



LONGi Selected On The 2025 FORTUNE China ESG Impact List

In 2024, LONGi deepened its ESG practices and achieved multiple sustainability goals ahead of schedule, reflecting its relentless efforts to realize its vision of “affordable for all.” In ESG ratings, the company saw its MSCI ESG rating upgraded to BBB in 2024, earning the highest key issue scores among global semiconductor companies listed on A+H shares and topping the photovoltaic sector. LONGi also became the first in its industry to receive the “Industry Top Movers” distinction from S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) and was included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook (China Edition) 2025. Additional accolades—such as the EcoVadis Gold Medal (top 5% globally), CDP Water Security A- leadership rating, and a leading FTSE Russell ESG score of 3.8—underscore its benchmark status and industry leadership in ESG governance.

As a clean energy innovator, LONGi places environmental responsibility at the core of its mission. In 2024, the company achieved significant progress in decarbonization and resource efficiency: its annual green electricity usage ratio rose to 47.5%, equivalent to reducing carbon emissions by approximately 2.5467 million metric tons. Its Jiaxing production base became the photovoltaic industry’s first “Lighthouse + Zero-Carbon” factory. In green supply chain development, as the first in the industry to obtain ISO 20400 sustainable procurement certification, LONGi conducted ESG due diligence for 123 new suppliers and 136 qualified suppliers in 2024, performed on-site audits for 48 critical suppliers, and facilitated 23 suppliers in obtaining certifications or improving disclosures.

To advance energy equity, LONGi partnered with the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) in 2023 to launch a three-year global collaboration (2024–2026) focused on green transformation in humanitarian supply chains through renewable energy solutions. In November 2024, LONGi completed its first milestone project under this partnership: a 700-kilowatt solar photovoltaic power station at the Termez Humanitarian Logistics Center in Uzbekistan. The facility is expected to generate approximately 989,933 kilowatt-hours of electricity annually while reducing carbon emissions by 495 metric tons per year. This project represents a critical step in providing sustainable energy for emergency logistics and storage, setting a green transition model for global humanitarian operations and demonstrating renewable energy’s potential in crisis-response infrastructure.

As a responsible company, LONGi is driven by its mission to ‘making the best of solar energy to build a green world’, striving to be a pioneer, practitioner, and leader in sustainable development within the clean energy sector. Looking ahead, LONGi will continue to advance its ESG practices, leveraging technological innovation and global expansion to accelerate the energy transition and contribute to building a zero-carbon future for our planet.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world’s leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of ‘making the best of solar energy to build a green world’, LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com/