Plug and Play Expands to Cambodia in Partnership with Ministry of Post and Telecommunication (MPTC) and AUPP Technology Center (ATC)

SINGAPORE, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Cambodian Ministry of Post and Telecommunications (MPTC) is a founding anchor partner for open innovation platform Plug and Play’s new location in Phnom Penh, with the American University of Phnom Penh Technology Center (ATC) serving as an advisory member. The Plug and Play Cambodia Program aims to position Cambodia as a global hub for entrepreneurship and innovation whose reach extends beyond Asia-Pacific.

“This collaboration marks a significant step forward in strengthening Cambodia’s position as a center for digital innovation and entrepreneurship. By partnering with Plug and Play and ATC, we are fostering a dynamic ecosystem where startups can thrive, access critical resources, and scale globally. Through this initiative, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting technology-driven growth, attracting investment, and empowering Cambodian innovators to make a lasting impact in the region and beyond,” says MPTC Secretary of State H.E. So Visothy.

Plug and Play intends to expand its Cambodian network by engaging corporations and organizations through deal flows and industry events. Focusing on five key sectors—Financial Services, Education, Travel & Hospitality, Food & Agriculture, and Logistics, the Plug and Play Cambodia Program’s objective is to expand Cambodia’s startup ecosystem by accelerating the growth of high-potential startups, supporting their commercialization, and enabling international expansion. Additionally, it will offer investment services to develop Cambodia’s venture capital asset class. Plug and Play’s Open Innovation Services will further empower corporations by building their innovation capabilities and facilitating mutually beneficial collaborations with startups.

Plug and Play, a Silicon Valley-based global open innovation platform, has an established presence in Asia Pacific through its Singapore headquarters, connecting corporates, startups, and venture capitalists within its vast ecosystem.

“We are excited to launch Plug and Play Cambodia, a milestone that reflects our commitment to fostering innovation across Southeast Asia. Cambodia’s rapidly evolving startup ecosystem and growing pool of entrepreneurial talent make it a promising hub for global innovation,” says Jupe Tan, Managing Partner of Plug and Play APAC. “Through this platform, we aim to connect local startups with our international network of corporate partners, investors, and mentors to help them scale and succeed on a global stage.”

To engage early-stage startups, the Plug and Play Cambodia Program plans to collaborate with the ATC, the university’s dedicated startup platform. By onboarding startups from ATC’s incubator, the Plug and Play Cambodia Program will build on ATC’s existing initiatives through organizing events, programs, and training sessions.

“At ATC, we are committed to nurturing the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs. Partnering with Plug and Play and MPTC allows us to provide startups with greater access to mentorship, funding, and global market opportunities. This collaboration will strengthen Cambodia’s startup ecosystem and empower local talent to drive impactful innovation on an international scale,” says Chea Somphors, General Manager of ATC.

As a rapidly digitalizing country, Cambodia holds great potential to become a thriving startup ecosystem. With support from MPTC and in partnership with ATC, a leading institution already driving startup growth initiatives, Plug and Play seeks to accelerate these efforts and establish innovation practices in Cambodia. This partnership with MPTC and ATC will empower local innovators and startup owners to pursue regional and global opportunities, tapping into Plug and Play’s Silicon Valley connections and expertise to scale promising startups beyond borders.

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we’re present in 60+ locations across five continents. We offer corporate innovation programs and help our corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also organize startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries where we’ve invested in hundreds of successful companies including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi.

Our Asia Pacific headquarters was launched in Singapore in 2010 and we are now present in five cities in Southeast Asia with additional locations in China, Japan, Korea and India. We work closely with both the public and private sector with programs, innovation initiatives and startup investments across the region.

For more information, visit https://www.plugandplayapac.com

About the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications (MPTC)

The Ministry of Post and Telecommunications (MPTC) is the government ministry managing Cambodia’s postal and telecommunications systems. Based in Phnom Penh, MPTC promotes effective network infrastructure connectivity and accessible services of Post, Telecommunications, and ICT sectors across the Kingdom of Cambodia, the region, and the world in order to contribute to socioeconomic development.

MPTC focuses on expanding effective, reliable, and secure infrastructure, modernizing services, and ensuring nationwide coverage. The ministry promotes digital development at all levels of government to enhance public service delivery, supports ICT awareness and capacity building, encourages investment and R&D, and upholds regulatory compliance to ensure fair competition and consumer protection.

For more information, visit https://mptc.gov.kh/en/

About AUPP Technology Center (ATC)

The AUPP Technology Center (ATC) is a platform where technology startups, corporates, and professionals can create value and unlock potential. By providing space, resources, guidance, and mentorship to selected tech startups in Cambodia, ATC helps propel them to a global scale, contributing to the transformation of the Cambodian digital economy. At the same time, global technology companies gain access to Cambodia’s growing market and emerging talent through ATC.

ATC is also home to the Center of Leadership and Professional Development (CLPD), which hosts professional and leadership training programs focused on corporate and leadership development. These programs bridge skill gaps along the corporate growth journey by developing industry-specific and key management capabilities, equipping Cambodian professionals and employers with world-class learning and development solutions.