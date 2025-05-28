Regulators Collaborate with HKCGI at ACRU 2025 to Promote Governance for Growth

The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute will host its flagship annual conference on 6 June 2025, delivering key regulatory updates and fostering meaningful professional dialogues to help governance professionals to navigate today’s changing business environment.

HONG KONG, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute (HKCGI) is gearing up to host its 26th Annual Corporate and Regulatory Update (ACRU) conference on Friday, 6 June 2025, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. This flagship event, a must-attend for governance professionals, directors, senior executives, and practitioners, provides the latest insights on regulatory changes, compliance requirements, and enforcement practices.

For 26 years, ACRU has served as a valuable forum for exploring regulatory trends and best practices. The conference attracted over 2,200 in-person and online participants in 2024, and this year, it has already surpassed that number, reiterating the demand for forums like ACRU. Guided by HKCGI’s 2025 theme of ‘Governance for Growth’, ACRU improves attendees’ capacity building, equipping them with practical knowledge for tackling emerging governance challenges. With registration open until 30 May, attendees still have the opportunity to enrol for the conference and join this growing community.

This year’s programme will feature six major government authorities and regulators sharing updates on pertinent topics, including listing rules, digital securities, and compliance and enforcement developments. Sessions will address the ongoing changes in capital markets and governance practices, covering topical areas including technology solutions for corporate verification, disclosure requirements, upcoming Companies Ordinance amendments, and more.

“ACRU has become central to our professional development calendar, creating a trusted space where government authorities, regulators and practitioners can exchange actionable insights,” said Mr David Simmonds FCG HKFCG, President of HKCGI. “Understanding regulatory expectations is now a business necessity. We welcome both returning speakers and new voices—notably the Digital Policy Office—as we work towards growth through sound governance.”

Ms Ellie Pang FCG HKFCG(PE), Chief Executive of HKCGI, added, “ACRU gives those working in the governance role and other professionals the tools to adapt with confidence. By bringing together regulators, policymakers, and industry leaders, we’re developing governance approaches that create genuine opportunities—this is what ‘Governance for Growth’ means in practice.”

HKCGI extends its gratitude to all speakers, chairs, sponsors, and supporting organisations for their support in making ACRU 2025 possible. Visit ACRU’s website for more information about the event, and to register for this forum shaping the future of governance in Hong Kong.

About The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute (Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability by guarantee)

The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute (HKCGI) is the sole accrediting body in Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland for the globally recognised Chartered Secretary and Chartered Governance Professional qualifications. Formerly known as The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries (HKICS), HKCGI is the Hong Kong/China Division of The Chartered Governance Institute (CGI).

With a legacy of over 75 years, HKCGI has established itself as a trusted and reputable professional body in the region. Its influence extends to CGI’s global network of around 40,000 members and students, making it one of its fastest-growing divisions. HKCGI’s community comprises about 10,000 members, graduates, and students, with significant representation in listed companies and diverse governance roles across various industries.

Guided by the belief that governance leads to better decision-making and a better world, HKCGI is committed to advancing governance in commerce, industry, and public affairs. It achieves this through education, thought leadership, advocacy, and active engagement with its members and the broader community. As a recognised thought leader, HKCGI promotes the highest standards of governance while advocating for an inclusive approach that considers the interests of all stakeholders, and ensures that every voice is heard and valued.

Better Governance. Better Future.

For more information, please visit www.hkcgi.org.hk.