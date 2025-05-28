Sino Group Launches the First Partnership Programme with Suppliers to Build a Green Supply Chain ‘Supplier Climate Alliance’ Fosters Cross-Sector Collaboration

HONG KONG, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Corporate carbon management and climate disclosure have gained significant importance and are recognised as vital steps towards achieving carbon neutrality. The ‘Supplier Climate Alliance’ (the ‘Alliance’), one of the first local initiatives aimed at raising awareness about climate change among suppliers, was officially launched. Through this initiative, Sino Group aims to foster cross-sector collaboration among industry players, academia, and the wider business community to engage climate-conscious suppliers, promote carbon management, encourage the disclosure of greenhouse gas emissions data, and ultimately contribute to a more sustainable supply chain.

The ‘Supplier Climate Alliance’ is an initiative led by Sino Group, with SGS Hong Kong Limited as a ‘Strategic Partner’ to support the professional verification of carbon data. The Alliance also collaborates with the Centre for Civil Society and Governance of The University of Hong Kong, Ernst & Young, the SME Sustainability Society, and the World Wide Fund for Nature Hong Kong as ‘Knowledge Partners’ to share their carbon management insights and experiences. Participating suppliers are encouraged to engage in workshops and sign the Carbon Management Pledge as a commitment to decarbonisation. The Alliance recently held a launch ceremony and thematic panel discussion, attended by Mr Arthur Lee, Commissioner for Climate Change at the Environment and Ecology Bureau of the HKSAR Government, Mr Paul Chow, Group General Counsel and Group Chief Sustainability Officer, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, Ms Miranda Kwan, Director of Business Assurance, SGS Hong Kong Limited, Ms Cindy Chow, Chief Financial Officer & Associate Director (Finance) of Sino Group, and over 50 supplier representatives from various sectors.

At the launch ceremony of the Supplier Climate Alliance, Mr Arthur Lee, Commissioner for Climate Change at the Environment and Ecology Bureau of the HKSAR Government, remarked, ‘The Hong Kong SAR Government is actively developing a sustainability disclosure ecosystem with the aim of realising the vision of carbon neutrality by 2050 and meeting the national “3060 Dual Carbon Targets”. Green transformation at an early stage will enable businesses to contribute to society and gain a competitive edge in the future low-carbon economy. I hope to see more suppliers joining the cause of carbon reduction and embarking on the green transformation of Hong Kong with us, so as to build a low-carbon future for our next generation.’

Ms Cindy Chow, Chief Financial Officer & Associate Director (Finance) of Sino Group, said, ‘Climate change is a significant global issue. We firmly believe that, in addition to enhancing our own climate resilience, we must collaborate with one another. We are delighted to launch the “Supplier Climate Alliance” with the support of various sectors, combining everyone’s expertise and efforts to promote a sustainable supply chain in Hong Kong. We would also like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the Environment and Ecology Bureau and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited for their ongoing leadership and support in promoting sustainable development for local businesses. We look forward to implementing more carbon reduction measures and actions by connecting with like-minded partners and working together to build a sustainable city.’

The Alliance will provide regular learning experiences, including knowledge exchange and professional training, aimed at helping suppliers and their employees with essential knowledge about greenhouse gas emissions data collection while seeking to inspire them to strengthen their carbon management and implement best practices. Additionally, the Alliance will host various experiential activities to raise participants’ awareness about carbon reduction, including ‘Farm Together’ workshops, snorkelling experiences with understanding coral restoration at Ocean Park, and visits to Sino Inno Lab and The Spark. Approximately 40 suppliers have joined the Alliance, with more than half committing to the Carbon Management Pledge in alignment with Sino Group’s ‘Sustainability Vision 2030’ and the reduction targets for Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions while enhancing climate-related information disclosure and carbon management reporting.

Ms Miranda Kwan, Director of Business Assurance, SGS Hong Kong Limited, remarked, ‘SGS is delighted to be part of the Supplier Climate Alliance, supporting the professional verification of carbon data in Sino Group’s supply chain. We are also grateful to witness Sino Group be among the first batch of local developers to receive the ISO 20400:2017 Sustainable Procurement – Guidance, incorporating sustainability principles into supply chain management.’

Sino Group is dedicated to integrating sustainable development into all aspects of its business and operations, encouraging colleagues, tenants, and residents to embrace sustainability together. The recently held ‘Sino Sustainability Month’ featured ten diverse tours, seminars, and experiential activities, attracting over 200 employees to participate. Programmes included discussions on ESG trends, ‘Farm Together’ workshops, snorkelling experiences, visits to the EcoBricks factory, food waste upcycling workshops, and more. These activities aimed to inspire participants to adopt a sustainability-focused mindset and integrate sustainable practices into their daily lives.