Star-Studded Events Take Over AsiaWorld-Expo

60 Public Events Ignite Summer Charm

HONG KONG, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As a world-class exhibition and event venue, AsiaWorld-Expo continues to deliver spectacular and distinctive events under its core strategy, “Explore All in AWE” aiming to provide diverse EXPOtainment experiences for local and Greater Bay Area audiences. Last weekend, the popular Korean girl group BABYMONSTER made their Hong Kong debut with a stunning performance, leaving fans exhilarated and craving more! From June to September, AWE will host 60 cross-disciplinary public events spanning music, sports, technology, and education. Leveraging its strategic location near the airport and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, AsiaWorld-Expo has emerged as a hotspot, attracting large numbers of visitors from mainland China and abroad. This influx significantly boosts tourism and benefits the hotel, retail, and dining sectors.

Kings and Queens Return to AWE, a Diverse Array of Artists Dominate Summer Schedule

From June to September, the music extravaganza will reach new heights with 35 concerts featuring a diverse lineup of artists from both East and West, creating an unprecedented density of performances. On some evenings, multiple concerts will even take place simultaneously. AWE’s summer schedule promises to ignite the passion of loyal music fans, devoted star-chasers, and trendsetters who love diverse music genres.

In June, Japanese diva Ayumi Hamasaki will return to Hong Kong for her first solo concert since 2008. After 17 years, her enduring affection for the AWE stage will captivate fans with her timeless charm. July will see the heat intensify with the “McDonald’s Hong Kong 50th Anniversary I’m lovin’ it Music Concert,” featuring a stellar lineup including Eason Chan, Nicholas Tse, Joey Yung, Hins Cheung, Softhard, and MIRROR, promising an unforgettable spectacle. In August, BIGBANG’s G-Dragon will make a highly anticipated return with his “Übermensch World Tour,” concluding its first leg in Hong Kong, set to captivate the city.

Other highlights include Korean star Taeyeon, LE SSERAFIM, STAYC, RIIZE, &TEAM, Japanese-Korean acts NiziU, British duo HONNE, Chinese artists WeiBird and Zhang Bichen, and local talents Juno Mak, MIRROR’s members Alton, Anson Kong, Frankie, and Lokman, and Jeremy Lee, among others, taking the AWE stage. These events will deliver Hong Kong’s vibrant energy, Japanese flair, Korean wave charm, and British sophistication, allowing fans to experience a global music culture without leaving the city.

All-Round Stage for Passion and Energy

Beyond music, AWE is also a hub for sports and innovation. Following last year’s success with 28,000 attendees, the Hong Kong Fitness & Wellness Expo, alongside the world’s largest indoor fitness competition, HYROX, will return from 26 to 27 July. The FIRST® LEGO® League will provide a platform for young students to showcase technology and creativity, integrating STEAM elements for participants to shine. Meanwhile, the BOC Youth Development Programme All Primary School Fencing Competition – BOC Cup and Junior Open Fencing Championships will spotlight young athletes pursuing their dreams.

Dual Auto Shows Propel Mobility, Football Summit Fuels Possibility

This summer, AWE caters to car enthusiasts and football fans with tailored events. The inaugural International Automotive & Supply Chain Expo (Hong Kong), running from June 12 to 15, will showcase technological breakthroughs in the global automotive industry, featuring top vehicle brands including FAW Group, Hongqi, GAC Group, Geely Auto, BYD Auto, Chery Auto, SAIC Motor, Dongfeng Motor and CHANGAN Automobile, covering a wide range of models. A Low-altitude Economy Zone will feature leading aerospace vehicle brands, including XPeng Motor, Geely Auto and GOVY highlighting eVTOL and related aerospace vehicle technologies. Interactive zones will offer virtual eVTOL test drives and test flights, immersing car enthusiasts in the future of mobility.

In September, the World Football Summit (WFS) will have its first-ever edition in Hong Kong. With over 10,000 expected attendees and more than 100 exhibitors, this landmark edition will gather the most influential stakeholders and decision-makers across the global football ecosystem. From club presidents and CEOs of leading sports brands to players, coaches, and tech executives, WFS Hong Kong offers a unique platform for high-impact networking, strategic visibility, and business development.

Diverse Public Exhibitions Draw GBA Visitors and Delight Families

AWE’s diverse public exhibitions are a major draw for local and Greater Bay Area visitors, especially those arriving via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge and Tuen Mun-Chek Lap Kok Link. Spanning culture, shopping, and education, these events provide perfect outings for families and friends while promoting both economic growth and cultural exchange. The annual Hong Kong Brands & Products Shopping Festival combines shopping, food, and entertainment, encouraging local spending. Building on the great success of past editions, this four-day event is expected to attract over 60,000 visitors and to generate some HK$60 million in sales revenue, making it a hallmark of economic and social success. The Art China Hong Kong will China’s intangible cultural heritage and its rich traditional cultural elements. The (GBA) Hong Kong Through-Train Schools Expo will provide comprehensive education information and resources, tailored for local, mainland, and overseas parents.

In addition to the exciting events already announced, more highly anticipated experiences are coming soon. Stay updated by visiting the AsiaWorld-Expo website: www.asiaworld-expo.com. From music extravaganzas to sports competitions, cultural heritage to family-friendly fun, AWE’s summer lineup caters to diverse interests, reinforcing Hong Kong’s status as a hub for culture, entertainment, and commerce while offering fresh experiences for local and Greater Bay Area visitors.

List of Large-Scale Events at AsiaWorld-Expo in Jun – Sep ７Jun TAEYEON CONCERT – The TENSE in HONG KONG 12 – 15 Jun 2025 International Automotive & Supply Chain Expo (Hong Kong) 14 Jun ayumi hamasaki ASIA TOUR 2025 A I am ayu – ep.II 21 Jun Juno Mak Presents – The Album : In the Name of a Father. 21 Jun 2025 NiziU FAN-CON ｰNiziUniverseｰ in Hong Kong 22 Jun 2025 WeiBird “Good Morning, Good Afternoon and Good Night” Concert in Hong Kong 28 Jun FWD Insurance Presents: 《Manifest | W.T.F. Live 2025》 28 Jun Diamond Zhang 2025 Symphony Live Concert Hong Kong 28 – 29 Jun BOC Youth Development Programme All Primary School Fencing Competition – BOC Cup 28 – 29 Jun 2025 WILD WILD THE HONG KONG TOUR 4 – 6 Jul (GBA) Hong Kong Through-Train Schools Expo 4 Jul FWD Insurance Presents: Jeremy Lee Rise In Love Live 2025 5 Jul McDonald’s Hong Kong 50th Anniversary i’m lovin’ it Music Concert 5 Jul DAESUNG 2025 ASIA TOUR: D’s WAVE IN HONG KONG 9 Jul 2025 Jay Park World Tour [Serenades & Body Rolls] In Hong Kong 19 Jul 2025 RIIZE CONCERT TOUR [RIIZING LOUD] IN HONG KONG 19 Jul 2025 HYERI FANMEETING TOUR IN HONG KONG 25 – 26 Jul 2025 LE SSERAFIM TOUR ‘EASY CRAZY HOT’ 26 Jul 2025 &TEAM CONCERT TOUR ‘AWAKEN THE BLOODLINE’ IN HONG KONG 26 – 27 Jul FIRST® LEGO® League Hong Kong 26 – 27 Jul Hong Kong Fitness & Wellness Expo 2025 29 Jul HONNE – The Ouch Tour – Hong Kong 1 – 3 Aug Art China Hong Kong 1 – 4 Aug The 5th Hong Kong Brands and Products Shopping Festival 2 Aug SNH48 GROUP 12th Annual Audition & Ceremony 3 – 8 Aug WYF Future Economics Leadership Summit 2025 9 Aug 2025 STAYC TOUR [STAY TUNED] in HONG KONG 9 – 10 Aug ‘Übermensch’ G-Dragon 2025 World Tour 16 – 17 Aug Junior Open Fencing Championships 16 Aug 2025 KAI SOLO CONCERT TOUR < KAION > IN HONG KONG 3 – 4 Sep World Football Summit Asia 9 Sep Travis Japan World Tour 2025 VIIsual in Hong Kong 27 – 28 Sep 2025 BAEKHYUN WORLD TOUR [Reverie] IN HONG KONG

Download hi-res photos:

https://www2.asiaworld-expo.com/2025/PressRelease/Summer2025.zip