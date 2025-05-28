SubLinq Launches Revolutionary Smart Subtitle Glasses for the Deaf

NEW YORK, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SubLinq, a leading American assistive technology company, today announced the world’s first smart subtitle glasses designed specifically for the deaf community. Visit their website: www.sublinq.ai

This product converts conversations into real-time text on the lenses. Users can “see” what others are saying and solve daily communication problems.

Game-Changing Dual-Eye Display Technology

SubLinq uses advanced display technology that shows text on both eye lenses at the same time. This creates a balanced visual experience. The system reduces eye and head tiredness while users read conversations and maintain natural eye contact without looking away or checking other devices.

Top-Quality Speech Recognition

The glasses feature cutting-edge AI speech processing that supports real-time writing and translation for over 140 languages. It works great even in noisy places. With powerful noise filtering, the system achieves 98% accuracy, and the built-in microphone works independently without needing a smartphone.

Ultra-Light All-Day Comfort

Weighing only 44 grams, SubLinq glasses are much lighter than other products on the market. They feel natural for all-day wear. The fashionable design looks like regular glasses while providing amazing technology that doesn’t hurt your personal style.

Complete Helper Features

Beyond the main technology, SubLinq offers phone call writing that shows caller conversations on the lenses. It also has smart directions with real-time guidance. The AI assistant is made specifically for deaf users and works through easy visual controls.

“SubLinq represents our goal to make the world equally accessible,” said the company’s CEO. By removing communication barriers, deaf individuals can participate confidently in social, workplace, and school settings.

Real User Experience

Beta tester feedback shows the life-changing impact of this technology. “SubLinq solves problems deaf people have faced for years,” said one user. Being able to ‘hear’ conversations in real-time without interpreters or constantly checking phones is amazing.

How to Get SubLinq

SubLinq smart glasses are now available for pre-order with special early pricing. Customers can secure VIP pre-order status for just $1. Products will ship in the third quarter of 2025.

SubLinq creates new assistive technology solutions for the deaf community, founded by experts in speech recognition, display technology, and accessibility design. Learn more at www.sublinq.ai