TAOBAO MALAYSIA KICKS OFF THE GRAND 618 MID-YEAR SALE WITH A REFRESHED INTERFACE IN THREE LANGUAGES

The brand reaffirms its commitment to enhancing the local user experience with improved serviced on its platform

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Taobao Malaysia today announced the return of its 618 Mid-Year Sale this year, alongside the launch of its brand-new Bahasa Malaysia interface. Starting from now, Malaysians can also shop in Bahasa Melayu, English, or Chinese, making the popular e-commerce platform more accessible and user-friendly. This milestone marks a significant step in Taobao’s commitment to enhancing the local online shopping experience.



Taobao Malaysia launched its grand 618 Mid-Year Sale with a refreshed trilingual interface, enabling all Malaysians to enjoy a more efficient and seamless shopping experience.

The app has also introduced several key updates aimed at enhancing the user experience. These include the Image Search feature, which allows users to snap or upload a photo to find similar items using AI-powered recognition; Coins Cashback, a daily check-in mission and purchase incentive at selected sellers offering free shipping, where users can earn coin rewards and enjoy cashback on their purchases; and an Exclusive New User Perk, as low as RMB 1 (equivalent to RM0.62), featuring attractive deals for first-time Taobao shoppers. Alongside the addition of a Bahasa Malaysia interface, these updates reflect the brand’s commitment to providing localised shopping services by reducing language barriers and creating a more enjoyable and rewarding shopping experience.

Jess Lew, Country Head of Taobao Malaysia, said, “We’re excited to kick off this year’s 618 Mid-Year Sale with greater momentum and purpose. At Taobao, we reaffirm our commitment to connecting all Malaysians through a platform that is not only more localised but also more secure and service-driven. From the introduction of our tri-lingual interface and enhanced logistics support to robust safety measures and irresistible promotional deals, every upgrade is designed to offer Malaysians a smoother, safer, and more rewarding online shopping experience.”

The brand has also observed countless inspiring stories of Malaysians turning their entrepreneurial dreams into reality by sourcing from Taobao. In 2020 and 2022, Taobao collaborated with local state governments and training institutions to launch the LiveNOW livestream KOL training programme, aimed at nurturing and incubating key opinion leaders in livestreaming, while empowering low-income groups to discover new opportunities in the digital era. The programme successfully trained over 500 new-generation local livestreamers and digital entrepreneurs.

“At Taobao, we remain deeply committed to supporting our local community, with a strong emphasis on strengthening Malaysia’s e-commerce ecosystem. At the same time, we are dedicated to making our customers’ online shopping experience on Taobao more efficient and enjoyable by continuously enhancing platform capabilities and localised services, particularly through a wider selection of fashion and home furniture categories with more affordable price and air shipping as fast as five working days, which ultimately uplifts their quality of life,” added Jess.

Celebrating This Historic Milestone With Unmissable Promotions

To mark this exciting milestone, Taobao Malaysia is turning up the celebration with its grand 618 Mid-Year Sale yet, running from 28 May 20:00 to 20 June 23:29 2025. Shoppers across Malaysia can now enjoy a more seamless and localised experience, with language options for everyone and unlimited shopping joy.

A wide array of exclusive deals and rewards await*, limited time only:

Free sea shipping on orders over ¥199 (equivalent to RM116) with Coins Cashback

Spend & Win Air Tickets to Seoul in partnership with RHB Bank

Up to RM68 off on instant payment discount

Enjoy discounts of up to 50% off promo codes

Daily flash sales and wide range of products discounts up to 15%

Taobao 618 Mid-Year Sale presents a timely opportunity for all Malaysian shoppers to save while acquiring items that enhance their daily lives.

The Taobao app is available to download for FREE on both the Apple App Store and Google Play. For more details on Taobao Malaysia’s Raya promotion, please stay tuned for updates on the Taobao Malaysia Facebook , Instagram and TikTok social media channels or visit the Taobao app.

* Terms and conditions apply, please visit Taobao app for details.

About Taobao Malaysia

Taobao Malaysia aims to facilitate convenient shopping on Taobao and Tmall for consumers in Malaysia. Through the Taobao app, Malaysian shoppers can access billions of products, complete with logistics, payment and other services and offers tailored to their individual market needs. Taobao Malaysia is part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.