The World’s Only Samsung Electronics Leveraged and Inverse Products Debut in Hong Kong Today

HONG KONG, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CSOP Asset Management Limited (CSOP), one of Asia’s largest ETF issuers and a pioneer in leveraged and inverse products (L&I products), announces the launch of the CSOP Samsung Electronics Daily (2x) Leveraged Product (HKD counter: 7747.HK, USD counter: 9747.HK) and CSOP Samsung Electronics Daily (-2x) Inverse Product (HKD counter: 7347.HK, USD counter: 9347.HK) on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) on 28 May 2025. These groundbreaking products—the world’s only L&I products tracking Samsung Electronics—are designed to empower investors with strategic tools to capitalize on short-term volatility and hedge risks in Korea’s most iconic stock, now accessible in a time zone-aligned market, following the successful launch of Asia’s first batch of nine single stock L&I products in Hong Kong in March 2025.



CSOP Samsung Electronics Daily (2x) Leveraged Product (HKD counter: 7747.HK, USD counter: 9747.HK) and CSOP Samsung Electronics Daily (-2x) Inverse Product (HKD counter: 7347.HK, USD counter: 9347.HK)

Samsung Electronics (Samsung), a global tech titan, dominates as Korea’s largest publicly traded company by market capitalization, and is consistently included in the world’s top listed companies by market value with 5.16 million domestic shareholders[1]. Nevertheless, no L&I products for Samsung are available in the global market. However, Hong Kong’s proximity to Korean trading hours (vs. U.S./Europe) and CSOP’s expertise in L&I products solutions position these L&I products as a game-changer for tactical trading and hedging.

In order to track the two times daily performance and two times inverse of the daily performance (before fees and expenses) of the common stock of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the two products deploy a swap-based synthetic replication strategy, with a listing price of about 7.8 HKD (1 USD) per unit, trading lot of 100, and management fee of 1.6% of the ETF’s net asset value per year.

For investors who are bullish on Samsung, leveraged product can help them gain greater exposure to Samsung, while inverse product can serve as a hedging tool during short-term volatility in Samsung’s share price. For investors seeking tactical positioning during regional trading hours, instruments such as Samsung L&I products offer efficient exposure adjustment capabilities. L&I products offer several advantages, including no margin calls, zero collateral requirements, no financing costs, transparent pricing and capped maximum leverage.

“We are pleased to announce the listing of CSOP Samsung Electronics Daily (2x) Leveraged Product and CSOP Samsung Electronics Daily (-2x) Inverse Product on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.” said, Ms. Ding Chen, CEO of CSOP Asset Management “As a leading ETF issuer in the APAC region with a 99% market share in leveraged and inverse products in Hong Kong[2], CSOP is committed to offering diversified investment options. The introduction of Samsung Electronics’ only L&I products globally in Hong Kong offers chances to capitalize on short-term market fluctuations.”

As Korea’s largest publicly traded company by market capitalization, Samsung dominates global markets through its four core divisions: 1) Semiconductors, 2) Display Panels, 3) Mobile Communications, and 4) Consumer Electronics[3]. The company holds world leadership positions across key sectors, serving as the largest manufacturer of OLED panels, televisions, smartphones, and DRAM memory chips[4]. Its semiconductor division ranks among Asia’s top two producers, contributing to Samsung’s consistent inclusion in the world’s top 50 listed companies by market value[5].

About CSOP Asset Management

For over a decade, CSOP has successfully established itself as one of the leading ETF issuers in Hong Kong, with second largest AUM and demonstrated innovative product development. As of 31 March 2025, the total AUM of CSOP reached 23.5 billion USD by building a healthy ETF ecosystem and managing 56 ETPs and 3 mutual funds in Hong Kong and Singapore markets*. In 2025, 5 out of the top 10 most actively traded ETFs/ETPs in Hong Kong are managed by CSOP**.

Asia’s First batch of Single Stock Leveraged & Inverse Products on HKEX

Product Name HKD counter USD counter CSOP NVIDIA Daily (2x) Leveraged Product 7788.HK 9788.HK CSOP NVIDIA Daily (-2x) Inverse Product 7388.HK 9388.HK CSOP Tesla Daily (2x) Leveraged Product 7766.HK 9766.HK CSOP Tesla Daily (-2x) Inverse Product 7366.HK 9366.HK CSOP Coinbase Daily (2x) Leveraged Product 7711.HK 9711.HK CSOP Coinbase Daily (-2x) Inverse Product 7311.HK 9311.HK CSOP MicroStrategy Daily (2x) Leveraged Product 7799.HK 9799.HK CSOP MicroStrategy Daily (-2x) Inverse Product 7399.HK 9399.HK CSOP Berkshire Daily (2x) Leveraged Product 7777.HK 9777.HK

*Source: CSOP

** Source: Bloomberg, from 1 January 2025 to 31 March 2025

Disclaimer and Important Notices

NONE OF THE SUB-FUNDS (“SUB-FUNDS”) MENTIONED IN THIS DOCUMENT, CSOP LEVERAGED AND INVERSE SERIES AND CSOP ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED (“CSOP”) ARE AFFILIATED WITH THE CORRESPONDING COMPANIES OF THE UNDERLYING SECURITIES OF THE SUB-FUNDS (THE “CORRESPONDING COMPANIES”).

The Corresponding Companies do not sponsor or endorse the offering of the Sub-Funds, nor are they involved with the Sub-Funds in any way. Investing in the Sub-Funds is not equivalent to investing in the Corresponding Companies. Investors have no ownership rights in the Corresponding Companies. Investors in the Sub-Funds will not have voting rights and will not be able to influence management of the Corresponding Companies but will be exposed to the performance of the relevant securities of the Corresponding Companies.

The Sub-Funds are authorized by the Securities and Futures Commission (“SFC”) in Hong Kong. Such authorization does not imply any official recommendation by the SFC. This document is for general information only and does not constitute any kind of advice in any way and shall not be considered as an offer or solicitation to deal in any investment products. If you wish to receive advice on investment, please consult your professional legal, tax and financial advisers.

Investment involves risks. Investors should refer to the Prospectus and the Product Key Facts Statement for further details, including product features and risk factors. This document is not applicable in jurisdictions where the distribution of this document is restricted.

This document is not legally binding. CSOP takes no responsibility for the contents of this document and expressly disclaim any liability for any loss arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document. Any information or any part of this document should not be copied, reproduced, or distributed to any parties without the written consent of CSOP.

The Sub-Funds are leveraged and inverse products. They are different from conventional exchange traded funds. Each of the Sub-Funds is concentrated in a single underlying stock. Given the non-diversified and leveraged and inverse nature, the Sub-Funds are subject to extreme price volatility and may become non-viable within a short period. The Sub-Funds only targets sophisticated trading-oriented investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily leveraged or inverse results. Under exceptional circumstances where the Sub-Funds become non-viable, CSOP may use its discretion to deviate from the investment strategy or take defensive measures, which may include liquidating swap positions and suspending trading of the Sub-Funds and CSOP will issue a notice to inform investors.

The Sub-Funds are not intended for holding longer than one day as the performance of the Sub-Funds over a longer period may deviate from and be uncorrelated to the leveraged or inverse performance of the underlying stocks over the period. The Sub-Funds are designed to be used for short term trading or hedging purposes, and are not intended for long term investment.

This document is prepared and issued by CSOP and has not been reviewed by the SFC in Hong Kong.