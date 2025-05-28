Tuya Smart Secures Prestigious Spot Among “2025 Forbes China AI Tech Enterprises Top 50”

NEW YORK, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Forbes China has released its “2025 Forbes China AI Tech Enterprises Top 50” list, recognizing Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA, HKEX: 2391), a leading global AI cloud platform service provider, as one of the country’s top AI technology companies. Tuya is notably the only AI cloud platform included in this year’s ranking in recognition of its robust technological capabilities and significant contributions to advancing AI accessibility and commercialization.

The list highlights outstanding Chinese enterprises driving AI innovation, showcasing the industry’s development and growing influence. According to Forbes China, companies that combine breakthroughs in advanced technologies with deep industry expertise are poised to shape the next technological era.

This year’s selection includes one primary list—Top 50 AI Tech Enterprises—alongside four subcategories. The main list focuses on identifying the most influential and representative players in China’s AI sector. A panel of distinguished global and domestic AI scholars and experts evaluated nominees across several criteria, including technological innovation, market performance, and industry impact.

Eva Na, Vice President of Marketing and Strategic Cooperation and CMO of Tuya Smart, said: “Being named to the ‘2025 Forbes China AI Tech Enterprises Top 50’ is a strong endorsement of Tuya’s long-term commitment to AI innovation and ecosystem development. We will continue to leverage our technological strengths and open ecosystem, working with global partners to lower barriers to AI adoption, promote equitable AI access, and deliver more user-friendly smart products that bring tangible value to businesses, households, and individuals worldwide.”