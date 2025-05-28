Whale Dynamic and Noodoe Partner to Deploy AI-Driven Smart Charging for Fully Autonomous, Zero-Emission Delivery Fleets

Integration aligns self-driving delivery vehicles with next-generation autonomous EV charging management, accelerating the rollout of autonomous logistics across North America.

RICHARDSON, Texas, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Whale Dynamic, a leader in Level-4 autonomous delivery vehicles, and Noodoe, global EV charging and energy management software pioneer, today announced their partnership to create the industry’s first end-to-end ecosystem that unites self-driving delivery vans with AI-powered charging management for a truly integrated, autonomous delivery solution.



Under the partnership, Whale Dynamic’s fully electric, driverless delivery vehicles will connect directly to Noodoe EV OS, enabling each vehicle to locate, schedule, pay for, and complete charging sessions autonomously. The companies will jointly pursue pilot deployments, validating an integrated solution that delivers 24/7 zero-emission deliveries with minimal human intervention.

The companies are closing the loop between motion and power by linking Whale Dynamic’s WDII driver-free last-mile delivery vehicles directly to the AI-driven Noodoe EV OS that autonomously manages charging infrastructure and activities while integrating its holistic single-pane-of-glass fleet management system. “Fully autonomous vehicles demand fully autonomous energy infrastructure,” says Jennifer Chang, CEO of Noodoe. “When our AI analytics can tell a robot van exactly where, when, and how to charge, fleet operators finally get a seamless, zero-emission solution that stays profitable and hands-off.”

“Reliability and efficiency are the heartbeat of autonomous delivery,” adds David Chang, Founder and CEO of Whale Dynamic. “Integrating with Noodoe means our vehicles can schedule and manage their own charging and charging schedules, so they leave the depot mission-ready around the clock, exactly what retailers and logistics operators need to scale driver-free delivery in the real world.”

This partnership lays the groundwork for a new class of autonomous logistics in which vehicles, energy infrastructure, and cloud intelligence will work as a single system. Together, Whale Dynamic and Noodoe will bring autonomous, zero-emission delivery services to market faster and more profitably than ever before.

Whale Dynamic is a leading L4 full-stack autonomous driving company focused on advancing the future of smart mobility and logistics. With deep expertise across perception, planning, control, and system integration, Whale Dynamic delivers fully driverless solutions that operate reliably in geo-fenced environments without human intervention. Its AI-powered platforms combine hardware and software in a unified system, enabling safe, efficient, and scalable deployment across various use cases—from last-mile delivery to campus and logistics scenarios. Whale Dynamic is accelerating the adoption of L4 autonomy, one mission-ready mile at a time.

Noodoe is at the forefront of the EV revolution. Dedicated to facilitating the global transition towards sustainable, autonomous transportation through technical leadership and AI-powered software solutions, Noodoe creates the custom-built EV Operating System (EV OS) that empowers businesses worldwide to seamlessly enter or expand in local EV charging markets. Noodoe EV OS offers comprehensive solutions to many of the industry’s stickiest problems, automating and streamlining EV charging operations with cutting-edge reliability and the leading user experience. Committed to continuous innovation, Noodoe sets the bar for intelligent management systems in the EV charging industry.

