Zilliz Powers AI-Driven Retail Experiences for Global E-Commerce Leaders

Retail giants like Tokopedia, FARFETCH, and Leboncoin turn to Zilliz for faster search, smarter recommendations, and massive infrastructure savings.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Zilliz, creator of the world’s most widely adopted open source vector database, Milvus , today announced widespread adoption of its vector database solutions by leading global e-commerce platforms. From visual search and semantic recommendations to real-time inventory matching, retailers using Zilliz Cloud and Milvus report improved customer experiences, faster performance, and infrastructure savings of up to 75%.

“As shoppers increasingly expect instant, intuitive search across massive catalogs, retailers need AI-native infrastructure built for unstructured data,” said Chris Churilo, VP of Marketing at Zilliz. “Our customers are delivering next-generation discovery experiences — powered by vector search — while dramatically reducing cost and complexity.”

Unlocking the Future of Product Discovery

E-commerce platforms implementing open-source Milvus and Zilliz Cloud (a fully managed Milvus service) for vector search are unlocking new capabilities that directly impact their bottom line:

Retailers across regions and segments are adopting Zilliz to power high-performance, scalable AI search and recommendation systems. Results include:

Up to 40% more accurate product matching using hybrid semantic + keyword search

using hybrid semantic + keyword search Sub-30ms latency for personalized recommendations — even during traffic spikes

for personalized recommendations — even during traffic spikes 75% infrastructure cost savings by consolidating legacy systems into a single vector database

by consolidating legacy systems into a single vector database Faster visual and multimodal search, enabling users to upload photos or describe styles and find products instantly

“Zilliz Cloud gave us the speed and scale we needed to power visual search, meeting our sub-200ms latency target and making product discovery seamless for millions of users,” said Yann Lemonnier of Leboncoin.

“Our search is now 10× smarter and more reliable with Milvus,” added Rahul Yadav of Tokopedia, serving 90 million monthly users.

Proven Results Across Global Retailers

E-commerce leaders across Asia, Europe, and North America are reporting breakthrough improvements in performance and efficiency after switching to Zilliz:

Leboncoin ( France ): Built a visual search engine on 80M listings with sub-200ms latency using Zilliz Cloud

Built a visual search engine on listings with sub-200ms latency using Zilliz Cloud Tokopedia ( Indonesia ): Deployed hybrid search (vector + keyword) for 90M monthly users, resulting in 40% more accurate matches

Deployed hybrid search (vector + keyword) for monthly users, resulting in 40% more accurate matches VIPSHOP ( China ): Replaced Elasticsearch-based recommender system with Milvus, achieving 10× faster queries and 30ms response times

Replaced Elasticsearch-based recommender system with Milvus, achieving 10× faster queries and 30ms response times Beni (US): Scaled to 200M listings and 1M daily updates while cutting infrastructure costs by 75%

These platforms also report simplified architecture, faster deployment of new AI features, and improved reliability during peak traffic periods.

A New Standard for AI Infrastructure

Zilliz Cloud, a fully managed vector database service, provides retailers with the ability to:

Handle billions of unstructured data points with sub-100ms latency

Combine semantic and keyword search in a single system

Scale seamlessly across regions and traffic volumes

Reduce cost and complexity by consolidating infrastructure

Organizations looking to transform their e-commerce experiences with vector search can learn more about Zilliz Cloud at zilliz.com/cloud or contact sales for more details.

About Zilliz

Zilliz is an American SaaS company that builds next-generation vector database technologies, helping organizations unlock the value of unstructured data and rapidly develop AI and machine learning applications. By simplifying complex data infrastructure, Zilliz brings the power of AI within reach for enterprises, teams, and individual developers alike. Zilliz offers a fully managed, multi-cloud vector database service powered by open-source Milvus, supporting major cloud platforms such as AWS , GCP, and Azure, and is available across more than 20 countries and regions.

Headquartered in Redwood Shores, California, Zilliz is backed by leading investors including Aramco’s Prosperity7 Ventures, Temasek’s Pavilion Capital, Hillhouse Capital, 5Y Capital, Yunqi Partners, Trustbridge Partners, and others.