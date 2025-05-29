ABU DHABI CONFIRMED AS HOST CITY FOR GAMES OF THE FUTURE 2025

UAE capital to welcome the world for landmark phygital sporting event, 18-23 December 2025

ASPIRE appointed as UAE Delivery Authority for the Games of the Future: Abu Dhabi 2025

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Phygital International, the global governing body for the Games of the Future (GOTF), has officially announced Abu Dhabi as the Host City for the Games of the Future 2025, taking place from 18-23 December.



Athletes Competing in the Physical Side of Phygital Shooter

Bringing together cutting-edge innovation and elite competition, the Games of the Future will transform Abu Dhabi into the epicenter of phygital sport and feature a dynamic fusion of physical athleticism and immersive digital gaming. The multi-sport event includes a variety of ground-breaking phygital disciplines, including Phygital Football and Phygital Shooter, as well as tech sports and esports.

Each phygital discipline sees athletes first compete in a digital version of their sport, followed by competing in the same sport in real-life. Final results are determined by combining performance across both stages – blending the physical and virtual into one seamless competitive experience.

ASPIRE, the driving force behind grand challenges and global competitions for Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), is appointed as the UAE Delivery Authority. In this role, ASPIRE will lead the delivery of the event’s innovation agenda, ensure alignment across multiple stakeholders, and coordinate funding frameworks with government partners and sponsors.

Ethara, the region’s leading live event management organization, will serve as the Event Delivery Partner, leading end-to-end execution including venue operations, logistics, and fan experience. In addition, Ethara will drive event promotion and play a key commercial role by securing sponsorships and partnerships to support the event’s success. The Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC) has been confirmed as the official venue, providing a world-class stage for the full spectrum of phygital sporting competitions and fan experiences.

“We’re thrilled that Abu Dhabi will welcome thousands of phygital athletes, clubs, and fans for the Games of the Future 2025,” said Nis Hatt, CEO of Phygital International. “With its bold vision for sport and technology, the UAE is the ideal stage for this groundbreaking event. Since the inaugural Games, phygital sports have grown into a global movement, and this year’s edition promises to be our most exciting yet.”

Stephane Timpano, CEO of ASPIRE said: “As the UAE Delivery Authority, ASPIRE is proud to help shape the Games of the Future Abu Dhabi 2025 – a global platform where sport, technology, and imagination converge. From AI-powered mobility to immersive digital experiences, Abu Dhabi is where innovation meets impact. We look forward to welcoming the world to ADNEC this December for an event that will inspire the future of sport and technology.”

In addition to elite competitions, the event will feature virtual reality immersive fan engagement zones, cultural activations, and technology showcases. The inaugural edition of the Games of the Future, saw over 2,000 athletes from more than 100 countries take part, broadcast to global audience and attracting over 300,000 spectators and fans.

The Games of the Future: Abu Dhabi, 2025 marks a powerful next chapter for the phygital movement, bringing the Games to a new audience in the Middle East, where ambition, experimentation, and bold applications of technology thrive. With Abu Dhabi’s unique blend of innovation and cultural dynamism, the stage is set for a one-of-a-kind global experience.