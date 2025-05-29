ARKANCE is now the largest global reseller of Eagle Point’s Learning Management Systems in the AEC and manufacturing sectors

ARKANCE and Eagle Point Software extend partnership to EMEA

DUBUQUE, Iowa and PARIS, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ARKANCE, a global leader in digital transformation solutions for the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) and manufacturing industries, and Eagle Point Software are extending their partnership to the EMEA region. Building on years of collaboration across the United States and Asia-Pacific, the strengthened global alliance now also delivers next-generation e-learning and digital training solutions to customers across Europe.



Eagle Point Software

As AEC firms work to close skills gaps and keep pace with digital transformation, attracting and enabling the next generation of talent is essential. Studies show that 65% of Gen Z say they prefer online learning over in-person classrooms, making on-demand, cloud-based learning more attractive to new professionals. This makes on-demand, cloud-based learning not just attractive, but urgent.1

With the extension of the partnership to EMEA, ARKANCE will become the largest global reselling partner for Pinnacle Series, Eagle Point’s premier Learning Management System (LMS) and Pinnacle Lite, the solution provider’s eLearning software. Eagle Point will also enhance its global footprint and deliver the industry-standard for learning tools in AEC and manufacturing across the world.

With personalized learning journeys, skills assessments, and comprehensive training libraries professionals can master leading tools such as AutoCAD, Revit, Bluebeam, and more. It supports both individual learning and organization-wide knowledge sharing.

Greg Arranz, CEO at ARKANCE says: “Our goal is to help our customers build smarter with digital solutions. To meet the continuous learning needs of a new generation of engineers and designers, Pinnacle is the perfect partner. Together, we can help teams level up capabilities on the latest innovations from world-class technology providers. They can then advance to deeper learning with ARKANCE specific content and consulting from our experts. Pinnacle Series also provides capabilities for customization and development of a comprehensive learning plan for customers who need to offer training on their own processes or tools.”

In the EMEA region, ARKANCE will build on its historic strength in instructor-led, local language training to provide a hybrid model that combines the flexibility of on-demand learning with the depth of personalized consultation and face-to-face instruction.

“This partnership represents a significant milestone for Eagle Point Software’s global expansion, allowing us to help hundreds of thousands more people,” said Steve Biver, Chief Operating Officer at Eagle Point Software. “Pinnacle Series is more than software training – it’s about rethinking how organizations onboard, upskill, and support teams. ARKANCE’s deep expertise in the AEC and Manufacturing industries makes them a great partner to scale the value of Pinnacle Series worldwide.”

About Eagle Point Software

Since 1983, Eagle Point Software has focused on increasing productivity for AEC and manufacturing professionals. The company’s flagship solution, Pinnacle Series, offers a powerful eLearning platform that drives user adoption of software like Autodesk, Microsoft, and Bluebeam. With over 500,000 users worldwide, Pinnacle Series supports firms in achieving higher performance through continuous learning.

About ARKANCE

ARKANCE, a subsidiary of the French B2B services leader Monnoyeur Group, is a global partner in the digital transformation of the construction and manufacturing sectors. Founded in 2018, ARKANCE operates in over 20 countries, delivering expert professional services, innovative solutions, and advanced training. Our teams combine proprietary Be.Smart software with technologies from a network of world-class partners to help customers bridge the gap between design and operations. With 1,300+ professionals, we empower businesses to build resilience, increase profitability, and improve project outcomes.

For more information on ARKANCE visit our website.

1 https://www.mckinsey.com/industries/public-sector/our-insights/what-do-higher-education-students-want-from-online-learning

Logo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/eagle_point_software_logo_1.jpg

Logo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/eagle_point_software__arkance_logo.jpg