Chinese Canadian Museum Celebrates Canada’s Role in Three Golden Decades of Cantopop and Mandopop’s Global Musical Revolution

“Dream Factory: Cantopop Mandopop 1980s-2000”

VANCOUVER, BC, Canada, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Approaching the second anniversary of its official opening, the Chinese Canadian Museum is proud to present Dream Factory: Cantopop Mandopop 1980s-2000 , an electrifying new exhibition that pays tribute to the golden age of Cantopop and Mandopop – when popular music from Hong Kong, Taiwan and Mainland China was a global phenomenon – through the lens of Chinese Canadian identity, migration, and memory.



Chinese Canadian Museum’s “Dream Factory: Cantopop Mandopop 1980s-2000” exhibition fashion gallery. Credit Chinese Canadian Museum.

Launching Wednesday, May 28, 2025, and running through to May 31, 2026, from dazzling music videos and glamorous fashion to the unforgettable voices of Cantopop superstars like Anita Mui, Leslie Cheung and Faye Wong, Dream Factory explores the three-decade rise of popular music sung in Cantonese and Mandarin, and the role Canadians played in the cultural era. Originating in Hong Kong and inspired by Western genres, Cantopop and Mandopop resonated far beyond its geographic origins, shaped the Asian entertainment industry and ignited a global music revolution.

More than just music, Cantopop and Mandopop were the nostalgic soundtracks of growing up Chinese in Canada. Dream Factory reclaims these histories by exploring how Chinese Canadian youth connected with pop idols like Jacky Cheung, Andy Lau, Sally Yeh — icons who bridged continents and hearts — as well as the many Chinese Canadians who were actively involved in the industry whether in front of the camera, on the stage, or behind the scenes.

“Cantopop and Mandopop weren’t just music — they were lifelines,” says Dr. Melissa Karmen Lee, CEO of the Chinese Canadian Museum. “At a time when waves of immigrants from Hong Kong, Taiwan, and mainland China were arriving in Vancouver — from the late 1960s through the 2000s — these songs carried the pulse of home. They helped newcomers navigate a new world while staying rooted in who they were. The voices of Anita Mui, Leslie Cheung, and Faye Wong didn’t just echo through radios — they echoed across generations, linking parents to children, and memories to futures. This music connected the Chinese diaspora in ways no passport ever could.”

For the full press release about Dream Factory, please visit www.ChineseCanadianMuseum.ca .