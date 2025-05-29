ETFs Unlock Growth in China’s Booming Tech Landscape

GUANGZHOU, China, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In 2025, A-share tech-focused ETFs have continued to attract significant investor interests – the top five industry/thematic ETFs by net inflows, as of May 21, were all technology-related, collectively drawing in US$ 7.87 billion, including the E Fund CSI Artificial Intelligence ETF (159819), which saw a net inflow of US$ 1.17 billion. Meanwhile, leading asset managers in China are observed to actively positioning themselves in tech-focused ETFs, such as AI ETFs, robotics ETFs, and aviation ETFs. Notably, E Fund Management (“E Fund”), the largest mutual fund manager in China, has highlighted six cutting-edge sectors, spanning artificial intelligence, robotics & smart devices, computing technology, healthcare technology, energy technology and space technology and has established a complete range of ETF products to capture growth opportunities.



Six Cutting-edge Sectors Shaping the Future

Artificial Intelligence

AI serves as the foundational infrastructure for emerging technologies. The E Fund CSI Artificial Intelligence ETF (159819) manages US$ 2.23 billion in assets, ranking first among its peers. Its underlying index, the CSI Artificial Intelligence Index, tracks 50 leading AI firms and emphasizes core technologies, with semiconductor companies, software developers, and computer equipment providers accounting for nearly 70% of its holdings. Robotics & Smart Devices

Breakthroughs in humanoid robotics, such as their performances in world’s first humanoid robot half marathon and the RoboCup this year, have spurred market enthusiasm. The E Fund CNI Robot Industry ETF (159530) allocates over 50% of its weighting to humanoid robots, the highest proportion among all robotics-focused ETFs, after changes on index methodology taking effective on April 10. Computing Technology

While robust computational power is critical for AI development, cloud computing emerged as a mainstream solution. The E Fund CSI Cloud Computing & Big Data ETF (516510), the largest ETF in its category tracking the same index, holds US$ 489 million in assets. It covers computing equipment, data centers, and cloud services, aligning with China’s push for digital infrastructure. Healthcare Technology

Gene-editing technologies are poised to revolutionize treatments for genetic disorders and cancer. The E Fund CSI Biotechnology ETF (159837) invests in companies specializing in gene diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, and advanced biomedical research, positioning it at the forefront of healthcare innovation. Energy Technology

China leads global renewable energy innovation, particularly in photovoltaic installations, nuclear power, and solid-state battery storage. The E Fund CSI New Energy ETF (516090) provides exposure to lithium batteries, solar, wind, hydro, and nuclear energy, supporting the transition to clean power. Space Technology

The successful launch of “Three-Body Computing Constellation” on May 15, which enables real-time data processing in orbit, marked a major step in China’s space technology. E Fund is set to launch a new ETF linked to the CNI General Aviation Index, tracking companies involved in aerospace materials, aircraft manufacturing, and flight operations.

Among them, the E Fund CSI Artificial Intelligence ETF (159819), the E Fund CSI Cloud Computing & Big Data ETF (516510), the E Fund CSI Biotechnology ETF (159837), and the E Fund CSI New Energy ETF (516090) are included in ETF Connect, empowering global investors to capitalize on China’s technology trends.

About E Fund

Established in 2001, E Fund Management Co., Ltd. (“E Fund”) is a leading comprehensive mutual fund manager in China with over RMB 3.5 trillion (USD 497 billion) under management.* It offers investment solutions to onshore and offshore clients, helping clients achieve long-term sustainable investment performances. E Fund’s clients include both individuals and institutions, ranging from central banks, sovereign wealth funds, social security funds, pension funds, insurance and reinsurance companies, to corporates and banks. Long-term oriented, it has been focusing on the investment management business since inception and believes in the power of in-depth research and time in investing. It is a pioneer and leading practitioner in responsible investments in China and is widely recognized as one of the most trusted and outstanding Chinese asset managers.

*Source: E Fund. AuM includes subsidiaries. Data as of March 31, 2025. FX rate is sourced from PBoC.