Hong Kong’s Largest Home Exhibition “In-Home Expo 2025” Officially Opens First-ever “Senior Living Pavilion” to Drive the Silver Economy and Boost Silver Consumption

HONG KONG, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Organized by Exhibition Group, Hong Kong’s largest one-stop home exhibition, “In-Home Expo 2025” (the “Expo”), is being held from today until June 1 (Sunday) at Hall 1 of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. This year’s Expo sets a record in scale, featuring seven themed zones: Building Materials/Equipment/Tools, Interior Design/Decoration/Custom-made Furniture, Bedroom Essentials/Furniture/Sofa, Home Appliances/Smart Home Products/Home Goods/Kitchenware, Health Equipment/Home Purification/Cleaning, Senior Living Products & Services, and Other Professional Home Services & Products—with over 900 booths in total. The Expo brings together leading brands in home goods, appliances, and bedding, as well as numerous interior design and renovation companies, showcasing the latest in-home design concepts, décor, materials, and electronics—all under one roof for visitors to find inspiration and realize their dream home.



(From Left) Ms. Helena Chan, Senior Vice President, General Manager of Mastercard Hong Kong and Macau ; Mr. Allen Kwong, Chairman of Hong Kong Furniture and Decoration Trade Association ; Ms. May Leung, Chairman of the Professional Validation Council of Hong Kong Industries ; Mr. Carl Wong, Chairman of Exhibition Group ; Mr. Cheuk Wing-hing, Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration; Prof. Karen Chan, Chairman of FHKI Group 10: Hong Kong Furniture Council; Mr. Alan Cheung, Chairman of FHKI Group

The opening ceremony was officiated by Mr. CHEUK Wing-hing, Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration, Ms. May Leung, Chairman of the Professional Validation Council of Hong Kong Industries, Prof. Karen Chan, Chairman of FHKI Group 10: Hong Kong Furniture Council, Mr. Alan Cheung, Chairman of FHKI Group 31: FHKI’s Design Council of Hong Kong, Mr. Allen Kwong, Chairman of Hong Kong Furniture and Decoration Trade Association, Ms. Helena Chan, Senior Vice President, General Manager of Mastercard Hong Kong and Macau, Mr. Willy Liu, CEO of Ricacorp Properties Limited, and Mr. Carl Wong, Chairman of Exhibition Group.

In line with market trends, this year’s Expo introduces a brand-new “Senior Living Pavilion”. According to projections, by 2046, those aged 65 and above will account for 36% of Hong Kong’s population, making seniors a major consumer force with immense market potential. The “Senior Living Pavilion” is specially designed for seniors, showcasing a range of tailor-made home products and services, including barrier-free home design, smart home technology, health care products, and social activity spaces, enabling visitors to conveniently explore innovative solutions that enhance the quality of life for seniors. To further promote senior consumption, Exhibition Group has launched a special offer: anyone aged 65 or above, presenting a Senior Citizen Card or identity document, can enjoy free admission to all exhibitions organized by Exhibition Group, fostering a senior-friendly consumer environment and supporting the growth of the silver economy.

Mr. CHEUK Wing-hing, Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration, said, “In light of the new situation brought about by this demographic change, we must actively address the various challenges brought about by an ageing population. At the same time, we should seize development opportunities amid the challenges. The “Working Group on Promoting Silver Economy” under my leadership recently announced 30 measures in five areas. In the area of “silver consumption,” the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau has been actively encouraging the business sector to understand the needs of the elderly, and to incorporate “silver economy” elements into various exhibitions, such as free admission for seniors, exclusive discounts, special privileges, as well as product and service packages for elderly. This helps create a market with more products and services that cater to their needs and preferences. The In-Home Expo is a good example of such efforts, and I am truly grateful for the positive response from the industry.

Mr. Carl Wong, Chairman of Exhibition Group, said, “In recent years, the silver market has grown rapidly, with increasing demand among seniors for age-friendly products and services. In response to the ‘Working Group on Promoting Silver Economy’ to boost ‘silver consumption’, we have specially established the ‘Senior Living Pavilion’ this year to encourage the industry to develop more thoughtful, innovative, and practical home solutions for seniors. We hope this will comprehensively enhance the quality of life for the elderly and foster diversified industry growth. All exhibitions under the Exhibition Group will permanently implement an age-friendly policy, allowing those aged 65 or above or holders of the Senior Citizen Card to enjoy free admission. We look forward to every visitor being inspired at the Expo and experiencing a one-stop shopping journey to achieve their dream home.”

The Expo brings together numerous brands offering both stylish and practical products and exclusive deals, catering to the needs of families seeking to create their ideal smart home. Design enthusiasts should check out MYSA INTERIOR DESIGN COMPANY LIMITED (Booth 1D-K59), offering a full-house renovation and custom furniture promotion: get $10,000 off for on-site orders over $100,000. Those pursuing quality sleep shouldn’t miss Suzuran Bed (HK) Ltd. (Booth 1B-Y51), featuring the Capella Orthopedic Mattress at a flat price of $3,999, with dual-sided silver ion design and cooling antibacterial fabric for a comfortable and supportive sleep. Furniture lovers can opt for Farbe Sofa Design Co. Limited (Booth 1C-M27), presenting a seven-function electric recliner sofa, starting at just $3,699. There’s also a genuine leather electric recliner (two/three-seater) at 60% off, limited to 50 pieces. Fans of Japanese home products will find the DOROTHY II sofa bed by LIVE A LIFE HOME LIMITED (Booth 1B-Z27), which easily converts into a bed—perfect for families with children or pets.

In the smart home category, Hong Kong Water Solution Limited (Booth 1A-ZC32) unveils the latest NEX THE PLAY water dispenser, offering instant hot and cold water, six temperature settings, UV-LED sterilization, and 24-hour auto-pipe cleaning function, along with stylish multi-color panels. Top Leader Asia Pacific Limited (Booth 1A-ZE20) presents the award-winning ±0 cordless vacuum cleaner (iF Design Award, Germany), weighing just 800g in short-pipe mode, with double suction and a multi-angle rotating head. Families with pets should check out M2K Smart Electronics (Booth 1A-ZC51), launching a smart air purifier for pets, tackling fur, odors, and allergens, with Siri voice control and aromatherapy features. Meanwhile, E.P.S.A. Corporation Limited (Booth 1B-Y15) offers a lightweight folding electric wheelchair at just 17.5kg, with a special on-site price of $5,999, limited to 10 units, providing both portability and convenience.

A large appliance outlet is also featured, with Tolam Commerce (Hong Kong) Company Limited (Booth 1A-ZF65) offering warehouse sales on ovens, induction cookers, smart TVs, fans, and more, with daily limited-time deals and discounts as low as 90% off. Over 20 free professional seminars and consultations will also be held during the Expo, inviting industry experts—including Feng Shui consultant Master Szeto to share insights on home of Feng Shui, renovation, and home organization topics. Visitors can also take part in the daily on-site quiz game at the venue. In addition, visitors who spend $500 or more with Mastercard® will receive one lucky draw entry, $1,000 for two entries, and so on (maximum 10 entries per receipt). Prizes include roundtrip air tickets for two to Tokyo, Seoul, or Taipei, large home appliances, and home gifts, with instant results upon scratching. Over 3,000 prizes are up for grabs, worth over HK$200,000 in total (Trade Promotion Competition Licence No.: 059897, 059898; terms and conditions apply).

In-Home Expo 2025

Date 29 May, 2025 to 1 June, 2025 (Thursday to Sunday) Time 29 to 31 May (Thursday to Saturday): 12:00-21:00

1 June (Sunday): 12:00-19:00 Venue Hall 1, HKCEC (Exhibition Centre Station (Exit B3) or Wan Chai Station (Exit A5)) Website https://www.exhibitiongroup.com.hk/exhibitions/inhomeexpo2025

About In-Home Expo

Since its debut in 2013, the In-Home Expo has been dedicated to creating a high-quality and unique home exhibition, held annually in May or June. It provides visitors with a one-stop destination for the latest home products and services. Starting in 2022, the Expo also introduced the “In-Home Expo Autumn” every September. With two home expos held each year, the event aims to offer visitors a comprehensive understanding of the most complete range of home products available in the market, including interior design, furniture, building materials, home goods, and appliances.

Not only does the exhibition offer consumers a wide variety of choices, but it also creates limitless business opportunities for the industry, driving the discovery of market potential and new opportunities. The event also fosters communication and development within the home industry.

About Exhibition Group

Exhibition Group Limited is one of Hong Kong’s renowned exhibition companies. Our core team has been assembled since 2003, bringing together a group of innovative, experienced, and professional exhibition talents. As a leading event management company, specializing in the planning and operation of world-class public exhibitions, conferences, and trade fairs, covering a wide range of industries. With years of industry experience, we are committed to the development of exhibition and marketing businesses, gaining a prestigious reputation within the exhibition industry.

Our company organizes a variety of themed exhibitions and marketing projects, which not only receive substantial support from the business community and exhibitors but also effectively attract a large number of public participants. Each event has garnered rave reviews, resulting in a win-win situation for exhibitors in both product promotion and sales. Notable exhibitions include the Pet Show, In-Home Expo, Premium Pet Supplies Expo, Hong Kong Cat Expo, Hong Kong Holiday & Travel Expo, Extracurricular Activities Festival cum Teaching Materials and Supplies Expo, and Hong Kong Outdoor & Sports Expo, among others. In recent years, our company has been honored with several awards, including the “Outstanding Award for Pandemic Resilience,” “ESG Commendation Awards,” and “Innovative Exhibition Planning,” recognizing our business development achievements across various sectors.

