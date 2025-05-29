KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Malaysia took a significant step forward in positioning itself as a regional drone technology hub with the official launch of DronTech Asia 2025, held today at Ujana Ilmu, MATRADE. The event was officiated by YB Tuan Liew Chin Tong, Deputy Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI), alongside YBhg Rear Admiral Fadhil bin Abdul Rahman, Director General, Defence Cyber & Electromagnetic Division, Malaysia Armed Forces, representing the Chief of Defence Force Malaysia, NAICO Malaysia CEO Ts. Shamsul Kamar Abu Samah, Aerosea Exhibitions Chairman YBhg Tan Sri Asmat Kamaludin and Director YBhg Datuk Dr M Gandhi.



Malaysia Gears Up to Lead Regional Drone Innovation with DronTech Asia 2025 Launch

The soft launch showcased Malaysia’s commitment to advancing drone technology through collaboration, talent development and strategic policy support in line with the Malaysian Aerospace Industry Blueprint 2030 (MAIB 2030) and New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030).

NAICO Malaysia CEO, Ts. Shamsul Kamar, noted that DronTech Asia 2025 represents a collective ambition to align industry, academia and government in shaping Malaysia’s future mobility landscape. The event will serve as a strategic platform for showcasing technological excellence while catalysing cross-border collaboration in areas such as AI-integrated drones, urban air mobility, counter-UAS and regulatory harmonisation.

Aerosea Exhibitions Sdn Bhd’s Chairman who represents the lead organiser of DronTech Asia 2025 said today “This year’s event holds even greater significance as it aligns with Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025. It offers a timely platform to foster regional partnerships and spotlight how drone technology is transforming industries and contributing to ASEAN’s digital and economic advancement. The successful inaugural edition in Bangkok last year welcomed 68 exhibitors and 3,482 participants from 41 countries. This year, we’re taking it a step further — hosting over 100 participating companies from 15 countries, expecting around 5,000 trade visitors, across 5,500 square metres of exhibition space. I am proud to say that Malaysia is no longer catching up — we are actively setting the pace and establishing ourselves as a serious player in this fast-moving sector.”

NAICO Malaysia also reaffirms its commitment to talent development, highlighting recent initiatives such as the Pioneer Aerospace Talent Challenge, which featured STEM-based competitions including e-drone racing and aerospace modelling, supported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Education.

DronTech Asia 2025, set to take place from 30 September to 2 October 2025 at MITEC Kuala Lumpur, will feature exhibitions, high-level forums and regional networking opportunities to accelerate drone adoption, innovation, and investment across ASEAN.

National Aerospace Industry Corporation Malaysia (NAICO Malaysia) is an agency under the Malaysian Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI), with a mandate to develop and position Malaysia as the preferred aerospace economy in Southeast Asia, and an integral part of the global aerospace value chain by 2030. NAICO Malaysia is guided by the Malaysian Aerospace Industry Blueprint 2030 (MAIB 2030) under Rancangan Malaysia Ke-12. The MAIB 2030 is also supported by the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030) to bolster the Malaysian aerospace industry towards achieving MAIB goals by 2030.

Aerosea Exhibitions Sdn Bhd is the lead organiser of DronTech Asia 2025. An award-winning leader in business events organisation, Aerosea was recently honoured with the Best New Home-Grown Event Excellence Award 2022/2023 by the Malaysian Association of Convention & Exhibition Organisers & Suppliers (MACEOS) for their exceptional management of CyberDSA 2023, among other leading events in Malaysia.