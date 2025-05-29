Poultry from Europe. Quality that makes it to Asian tables. New European Union campaign in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — European poultry meat – a wide range of products, palatability, nutritional value, as well as versatile culinary use. The poultry, which meets strict EU requirements, is presented to Filipino consumers as part of the “European Poultry – From Our Farms to Your Table” information and promotional campaign co-financed by the European Union.



European Poultry – From Our Farms to Your Table

The three-year campaign in the Philippines aims to raise awareness of the quality, safety, and sustainability of European poultry production. The European Union promotes farming that meets stringent animal welfare, environmental protection and full traceability requirements – from the field to the finished product that arrives on the table as a tasty and balanced meal.

The campaign’s activities are aimed both at importers, distributors and representatives of the food industry, as well as at informed consumers looking for certified and responsibly produced food.

The campaign includes a range of activities: presence at industry trade shows, B2B meetings, cooperation with local media and opinion leaders, branding activities on the Internet and in the press, as well as study visits to Europe for selected partners from the region.

Between 6 and 9th of August 2025, the campaign will be present at WOFEX (World Food Expo), the largest food industry event in the Philippines. A campaign press event in Manila is also planned at the same time, featuring media representatives, experts, and invited guests.

More information about the campaign: eupoultry.eu

The project is being implemented by an industry organization from Poland: The National Poultry Council – Chamber of Commerce acting on behalf of the European poultry sector.