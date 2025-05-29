From education to action: Public exhibition highlights the urgent need to restore Hong Kong’s oyster reefs

HONG KONG, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Oyster reefs — once thriving along Hong Kong’s coastlines – are now nearly lost. These remarkable ecosystems are vital for healthy oceans, thriving fisheries, coastal resilience, and are deeply rooted in local culture. Today, however, oyster reefs are among the most endangered marine habitats in the world and there is an urgent need to restore them.



The Nature Conservancy (TNC) is excited to launch its inaugural roving exhibition, “Reviving Hong Kong’s Ocean Heritage: Our Forgotten Oyster Reefs”, debuting at Pacific Place from May 29 to June 11, 2025.

Through immersive and interactive displays, as well as virtual reality experiences, the exhibition explores the ecological, cultural, and historical importance of oyster reefs — and the inspiring local efforts underway to restore them.

By showcasing the importance of oyster reef conservation, the exhibition seeks to spark greater public awareness and support for enhanced protection of Hong Kong waters and endangered marine habitats. This is particularly timely as the Hong Kong government is currently updating its Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (BSAP) and asking for the public’s views on the HKSAR’s biodiversity protection policy.

A Marine Habitat in Crisis

Globally, an estimated 85% of oyster reefs have vanished due to coastal development, pollution, overharvesting, and climate change. In Hong Kong, only about 6% of Hong Kong’s marine waters are protected, far below the global target of 30%, leaving critical ecosystems such as oyster reefs vulnerable to further degradation.

Oysters are natural “ecosystem engineers”. At summer temperatures, a single adult local oyster can filter up to 960 liters of water a day — even more for Hong Kong oyster (Magallana hongkongensis)! This improves water quality and supports diverse marine life. Their reefs provide shelter for a wide range of marine species and act as natural buffers against coastal erosion. This alarming decline threatens not only marine biodiversity, but the health and resilience of our entire ocean system.

“Oyster reefs are nature’s unsung heroes, they play a vital role in improving water quality, supporting marine biodiversity, and protecting our coastlines.” said Anthony Gao, Executive Director of TNC Hong Kong and Regional Partnerships. “Yet in Hong Kong, their ecological importance has largely been forgotten. This exhibition is a timely opportunity to raise public awareness and inspire action to restore these essential habitats. At TNC, we apply science-based restoration methods and actively engage local communities to safeguard marine ecosystems. Through education and outreach, we aim to build long-term stewardship and help preserve Hong Kong’s marine heritage for future generations.”

Immersive Learning Experience and Highlights

The exhibition offers an engaging, multisensory learning experience designed to educate and inspire visitors of all ages. Through engaging visual displays, interactive installations, and captivating narratives, visitors can explore the ancient history of oysters farming in Hong Kong and the Pearl River Delta and the ecological importance of oyster reefs. Exhibition highlights include a full-scale traditional oyster farming model featuring oyster poles from Deep Bay, water filtration demonstration video, and a coastal resilience simulation showcasing how oyster reefs stabilize shorelines. Visitors can also examine real specimens to learn about marine biodiversity, immerse themselves in a virtual reality journey to Deep Bay and Pak Nai, and play an augmented reality game to restore digital oyster habitats.

Additionally, alongside its conservation and community partners, TNC is submitting recommendations for the enhanced protection and management of the Coastal Protection Park (CPP), a new conservation area earmarked within the Northern Metropolis. We are advocating to make the CPP a world-class protected area that is well-managed, enhances biodiversity and restores thriving climate-resilient ecosystems, promotes equitable development and respects local communities, supports traditional livelihoods such as sustainable oyster farming, and connects people with nature through qualitative ecotourism.

Visitors can also watch the recently launched documentary City of Shells: Our Forgotten Oyster Reefs, which delves into the captivating story of shellfish reef ecosystems, retracing 1000+ years of history around oysters and their cultural significance for Hong Kong and the Pearl River Delta, and the journey of the scientists that are fighting to restore them. As a special bonus, participants will have a chance to receive a limited-edition “Oyster Babies” towel — available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

From Local Action to Global Impact

This local conservation effort is part of TNC’s broader mission to protect marine ecosystems around the world.

2025 also marks the 20th anniversary of TNC’s Reef Resilience Network — a global platform that has trained over 55,000 marine professionals in 92 countries and provides science-based tools to more than 1 million users annually. From Hong Kong’s oyster beds to coral reefs worldwide, TNC is committed to building a more resilient future for our oceans.

TNC extends sincere thanks to the partners who made this exhibition possible. Special appreciation goes to the Swire Group Charitable Trust for its generous support, to Swire Institute of Marine Science (SWIMS)and the Explorer Club Hong Kong (ECHK) for their expertise and collaboration, and to venue sponsor Pacific Place for providing a welcoming space to engage with the public. Through these collective efforts, the exhibition aims to reconnect communities with Hong Kong’s marine heritage and inspire action to protect oyster reefs and the broader marine ecosystems.

Exhibition Details:

Dates: May 29 to June 11, 2025

Time: 10.00 – 22.00

Location: Park Court, Level L1, Pacific Place (near Shiro)

Admission is free

About The Nature Conservancy Hong Kong (TNC)

The Nature Conservancy (TNC) is the world’s leading international conservation non-profit organization dedicated to protecting natural places and preserving life on Earth for future generations since 1951. TNC follows a science-based conservation approach to create innovative solutions to global conservation challenges and enable nature and people to thrive together. We are currently addressing climate change at an unprecedented scale by protecting lands, waters, and oceans in sustainable ways, providing food and water resources, and helping cities become more sustainable. Our projects span 81 countries and territories, using collaborative approaches with local communities, governments, private sector and others, to carry out various conservation projects and activities, including biodiversity conservation, forest conservation, marine conservation, climate change, and sustainable land use. TNC organizes various community projects and educational activities, aiming to promote public awareness and action towards environmental protection and sustainable development and to raise public awareness of natural environments and wildlife. TNC has been in Asia Pacific for almost 30 years with projects in Australia, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Mongolia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands. TNC was awarded the 2019 Lui Che Woo Prize – Prize for Sustainable Development. For more about TNC’s work, please visit: The Nature Conservancy (tnc.org.hk)

