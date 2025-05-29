Samsung QLED TVs Earn “Real Quantum Dot Display” Certification from TÜV Rheinland

Samsung QLED TVs certified for compliance with international Quantum Dot display standards Certification underscores Samsung’s commitment to display innovation and quality



SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 May 2025 – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced that its latest lineup of QLED TVs has received “Real Quantum Dot Display” certification from TÜV Rheinland, an international certification organisation based in Germany. The certification verifies that Samsung’s QLED TVs meet global standards for quantum dot display structures, reinforcing the company’s technological leadership in the premium TV market.

The certification confirms that Samsung QLED TVs comply with the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) 62595-1-6 standard, which defines the application of quantum dot light converting units combined with blue light sources for standard QLED displays.

As part of the certification process, TÜV Rheinland analysed the light spectrum produced by Samsung QLED TVs and confirmed that it displayed clear separation between red, green, and blue—an important marker of colour accuracy. This distinction is enabled by quantum dots and may not be as pronounced in displays using alternative materials, which can sometimes cause colour mixing or reduced clarity. The results demonstrate how Samsung’s use of quantum dots contributes to delivering vivid and precise colour expression.

With the latest certification, Samsung’s QLED TVs are officially validated as true quantum dot displays, further differentiating Samsung’s offerings and strengthening consumer trust in premium television technologies.

“This certification objectively validates that Samsung QLED TVs deliver true quantum dot performance built to international standards,” said Taeyong Son, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “We will continue to drive innovation and strengthen consumer trust as we lead the premium TV market.”

The series that have has received the aforementioned certification includes the Neo QLED 8K (QN990F, QN950F), Neo QLED 4K (QN90F, QN85F, QN80F, QN70F), and QLED 4K (Q8F, Q7F, Q6F) series.

Quantum dots are ultra-fine nanomaterials, tens of thousands of times smaller than a human hair, renowned for their ability to reproduce precise and vivid colours depending on light wavelength. The method by which quantum dots are integrated into display panels has become a key indicator for evaluating technological advancement in the premium TV segment.

Separately, Samsung’s quantum dot technology has also been recognised by the global testing organisation, Société Générale de Surveillance (SGS), for its excellence in cadmium-free design—an environmentally conscious approach that eliminates the use of cadmium, a toxic heavy metal known to pose risks to human health and the environment.

