Singapore Tourism Board and Milken Institute Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Anchor the Milken Institute Asia Summit in Singapore from 2026 to 2028

SINGAPORE, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Milken Institute announced today the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to anchor the Institute’s key event – Milken Institute Asia Summit in Singapore for the next three years (2026 – 2028). This MoU further deepens collaborations and strengthens synergies between the two organisations in presenting a world-class platform where thought leaders and global investors can discuss and debate pertinent issues affecting the region.



Richard Ditizio, Chief Executive Officer of the Milken Institute, and Melissa Ow, Chief Executive of the Singapore Tourism Board at the Memorandum of Understanding Signing Ceremony

Since its launch in 2014, the Milken Institute Asia Summit has established itself as an exclusive, world-class event that gathers business leaders, senior government officials, high-level finance executives, institutional investors, and philanthropists from around the world to address critical challenges and propose actionable solutions. The annual Milken Institute Asia Summit is organised by Milken Institute’s International team, spearheaded by its Asia headquarters in Singapore.



This year’s Milken Institute Asia Summit will take place from October 1-3, continuing its tradition of scheduling it during Singapore’s Formula One race week, and reinforcing the city-state’s position as a premier destination where high-impact business discussions and world-class sporting entertainment converge. This strategic alignment reflects the strong appeal of Singapore’s business events ecosystem, bringing together global leaders and decision-makers for meaningful exchange through conference sessions, private roundtables, and networking events.



Ms Melissa Ow, Chief Executive, Singapore Tourism Board said, “As a strategic Global-Asia node for business and innovation, Singapore serves as an important gateway for organisations worldwide to access the dynamic and rapidly evolving Asia-Pacific region. We value our strong partnership with Milken Institute, and their decision to anchor their prestigious Milken Institute Asia Summit in Singapore for the next three years further cements Singapore’s position as a premier destination for meaningful dialogue and collaboration. This commitment also reaffirms our position as the World’s Best MICE City. We look forward to welcoming influential thought leaders and changemakers to Singapore, where they will shape the future of global business and innovation.”



STB and the Milken Institute’s Asia headquarters have maintained a long-standing relationship through robust and mutually beneficial engagements since the first Milken Institute Asia Summit was held in Singapore in 2014. A testament to this success was the Institute’s innovative response during the COVID-19 pandemic, when it successfully pivoted the 7th Milken Institute Asia Summit in 2020 to a hybrid format, bringing together 200 in-person attendees and 1,100 global leaders and senior executives virtually. This achievement was recognised with the ‘Outstanding Event Organiser’ award at the 2021 Singapore Tourism Awards.

The partnership was further strengthened at the 2023 Milken Institute Global Conference in Los Angeles, where STB hosted the Sponsors and Speakers Welcome Reception, showcasing Singapore’s renowned hospitality to influential audiences from around the world. Most recently, STB and the Milken Institute collaborated on the 11th Milken Institute Asia Summit in 2024, which featured the participation of Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong and Singapore’s Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung.

Mr Richard Ditizio, Chief Executive Officer, Milken Institute, said “When we decided to set up our Asia headquarters in Singapore in 2014, the Singapore Tourism Board was incredibly generous and gracious in the support they provide for us to establish our regional home base. Since then, they have been a close ally and trusted partner, contributing substantial support for our various engagements in Asia and the United States. I am proud to redouble our commitment to Singapore by anchoring our signature Asia Summit to Singapore for the next three years, and I look forward to continuing our partnership with STB for years to come.”

About Singapore Tourism Board

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is the lead development agency for tourism, one of Singapore’s key economic sectors. Together with industry partners and the community, we shape a dynamic Singapore tourism landscape. We bring the Passion Made Possible brand to life by differentiating Singapore as a vibrant destination that inspires people to share and deepen their passions.

More: www.stb.gov.sg or www.visitsingapore.com | Follow us: STB LinkedIn , STB Facebook or STB Instagram

About Milken Institute

The Milken Institute is a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank focused on accelerating measurable progress on the path to a meaningful life. With a focus on financial, physical, mental, and environmental health, we bring together the best ideas and innovative resourcing to develop blueprints for tackling some of our most critical global issues through the lens of what’s pressing now and what’s coming next.