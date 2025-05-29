PORT VILA, Vanuatu, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Vantage Markets is proud to announce its recognition as the winner of “Best Customer Support” at the prestigious Global Business Review Magazine Awards 2025. This accolade highlights Vantage’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service and fostering trust among its clients.



Vantage Takes Home “Best Customer Support” at Global Business Review Magazine Awards 2025

The Global Business Review Magazine Awards honour excellence across industries, celebrating companies that demonstrate outstanding performance in Banking, Finance, Insurance, Real Estate, Leadership, and Technology. The awards are renowned for their rigorous and transparent evaluation process, overseen by a panel of respected industry experts and market analysts who ensure impartiality and uphold the highest standards.

Vantage’s win underscores its dedication to customer satisfaction, reflected in its Trustpilot score of 4.3, bolstered by over 4,000 five-star ratings*. This achievement is a testament to the company’s relentless focus on providing seamless, responsive, and client-centric support.

Marc Despallieres, CEO of Vantage Markets, shared his enthusiasm: “Winning ‘Best Customer Support’ is a tremendous honour and a validation of our team’s hard work and passion for putting our clients first. At Vantage, we believe that exceptional service is the foundation of lasting relationships, and this award motivates us to continue raising the bar.”

Vantage extends its gratitude to its clients and partners for their unwavering support, and looks forward to building on this success in the years to come.

About Global Business Review Magazine Awards

The Global Business Review Magazine Awards celebrate excellence across industries, recognizing companies that drive innovation, leadership, and superior service. The awards are distinguished by their transparent evaluation process and esteemed panel of judges.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 15 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a reliable trading platform, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that provide clients access to trading opportunities.

