130+Harvard students enter Noah ARK: an immersive dialogue about wealth, culture, and the future

SHANGHAI, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, the Noah ARK DeepNOAH global talent development brand event “A WARM WELCOME TO HARVARD” was warmly held at the Noah Wealth N+Square. Mr. Pan Qing, CFO of Noah Holdings and CEO of ARK Hong Kong, attended the event and delivered a speech, opening a window of wisdom for over 130 students from around the world at Harvard Business School to understand China’s wealth management system. Mr. Yin Hao, a Harvard alumnus and the General Manager of Olive AM International Private Equity Fund Division, also sent warm greetings and blessings to the younger students through a video.

During the event, Noah ARK specially planned immersive cultural and artistic experiences, leading students to perceive cross-cultural integration and gain a deeper understanding of the values and aesthetics behind wealth management. Chinese characteristics for N+tour, making students laugh constantly.

1、 DeepNOAH is deeply rooted and adheres to its original intention

For over 20 years, Noah ARK has built industry-leading wealth management organizational transformation wisdom and created exclusive talent growth codes. Make Noah ARK not only one of the preferred wealth management platforms for Chinese people worldwide, but also a smart harbor for top universities to accumulate talent and a platform to achieve their ideals.

As an important component of Noah’s ARK Global Talent Development Program, DeepNOAH aims to create a deep communication platform that connects top universities, cutting-edge ideas, and young leaders around the world. DeepNOAH is rooted in Noah ARK’s culture of “wealth above, wisdom in life” – we hope to guide our clients to think about how to achieve longer-term and more impactful life goals through the accumulation and management of wealth. The core of achieving this great feat is’ people ‘, not only building deep connections with global Chinese wealth managers, but also creating connections with the world’s top young elites. Therefore, DeepNOAH also means “deeply rooted, committed to the original intention”.

2、 A place where global leaders and talents meet again, allowing diverse wisdom to collide and create different fireworks

In his sharing, Mr. Pan Qing not only talked about his personal academic and career path, but also brought in-depth interpretations of key issues such as the dynamics of China’s financial market, wealth management logic, and changes in customer needs under the transformation of AI technology, winning applause from the audience.

Mr. Pan Qing pointed out that the emotions of Chinese wealth managers around the world have changed. Based on Noah ARK’s wealth management philosophy, we are always leading our clients to make decisions that meet current and future investment needs. We always emphasize that risk is an inherent characteristic of financial markets and cannot be completely avoided. We suggest that clients take constructive actions to proactively manage risks by adjusting configurations. “

In addition, Mr. Pan Qing also emphasized DeepNOAH’s original intention. Noah ARK will uphold an open mind, rely on deep industry experience and global layout, continue to empower young global leaders, and accompany them to see further and walk more steadily on the path of wealth management and life.

3、 Noah N+Square carries infinite imagination of wealth and lifestyle

In addition to in-depth dialogue and communication, many Harvard Business School students have praised Noah Shanghai N+Square endlessly. It is not only a field for exploring wealth and wisdom, but also a “touchable museum” that carries the infinite imagination of global Chinese people about future wealth and lifestyle.

This home that can satisfy the unlimited imagination of global Chinese wealth managers is built by the world’s top Norman Foster+Partners architectural firm. Norman Foster, the founder of the firm, is hailed as a representative figure of the “high-tech” architectural style and has won the 21st Pritzker Architecture Award. His representative works include world-class landmarks such as Apple Park (headquarters of Apple Inc.), HSBC Building in Hong Kong, Commercial Bank Building in Frankfurt, and The Gherkin in London.

Here, Harvard Business School students shuttle through spaces filled with an artistic atmosphere, where they can encounter art treasures of different eras and styles at the slightest turn – an immersive experience that integrates finance, culture, and aesthetics.

The story of DeepNOAH continues. In the future, Noah ARK will continue to collaborate with top talents from around the world to create a smart blueprint in the field of wealth management, moving towards a more sustainable and valuable shared vision.