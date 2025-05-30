Aiper Launches Global Strategic Hub in Singapore Following USD 100 Million Strategic Investment from Fluidra

SINGAPORE, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Aiper, a global leading player in cordless robotic pool cleaning, is celebrating the strategic partnership with Fluidra, a global leader in pool equipment and connected solutions in the pool and wellness sector. The USD 100 million investment marks the largest single funding deal in the global robotic pool cleaners to date and was commemorated at a signing ceremony held at Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa. Additionally, Singapore has been designated as Aiper’s Global Strategic Hub, playing a central role in coordinating the company’s international resources and operations.

Already present in 45 countries and stocked in over 7,000 retail stores globally — Aiper has reached 2 million consumers worldwide. As the demand for smart, sustainable home living solutions grows, Aiper’s vision to “Bring Vacation Home” is resonating with pool owners and homeowners alike.

Leading the Way in AI Driven, Cordless Robotic Cleaning Globally

This partnership launches Singapore as the key anchor of Aiper’s Global Strategic Hub, from which the company will coordinate international operations and accelerate “Singapore+1” regional expansion strategy. By tapping into Singapore’s strengths in geographic advantages, robust industrial infrastructure, and business-friendly environment, Aiper aims to scale its operations globally.

Aiper’s strategic investment of USD 100 million from Fluidra reflects a shared confidence in the company’s vision and innovation capabilities. Amid ongoing strategic alignment, operational independence will be preserved and respective core strengths fully leveraged. The investment will further support Aiper’s advancement in core technologies and accelerate the development of its smart backyard ecosystem.

By leveraging their respective strengths, the two companies will work in close synergy across technology, brand development, and global service networks—advancing the pool cleaning industry and delivering enhanced value to customers worldwide.

While continuing to deepen its presence in the pool cleaning sector and key markets such as North America and Europe, Aiper is accelerating its global expansion into high-potential regions including Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. In the Asia-Pacific region, Aiper has established a comprehensive operational ecosystem—including supply chain, customer service and branding. This ecosystem provides a strong platform for global growth and regional collaboration.

At the signing ceremony, Richard Wang, Founder and CEO of Aiper, remarked: “The partnership between Aiper and Fluidra marks a win-win collaboration and a key milestone in Aiper’s global expansion journey. Looking ahead, we will continue to drive progress in product innovation, brand influence, and global service capabilities—always placing user needs at the center. Our goal is to solve real-world cleaning challenges and empower customers to enjoy a truly smart, worry-free, and effortless outdoor living experience by leaving the hard work to Aiper.”

For more information about Aiper visit aiper.com and follow Aiper on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X.

About Aiper

Aiper is the global pioneer of cordless robotic pool cleaning technology and a leader in smart yard product solutions. Through its “Bring Vacation Home” campaign, Aiper empowers homeowners to transform their backyards into a personal vacation retreat with the help of innovative, smarter, and greener product solutions that effortlessly handle pool and lawn maintenance to save time, money, and energy. From state-of-the-art pool cleaners to intelligent irrigation systems, Aiper delivers a comprehensive backyard ecosystem of products that simplify outdoor maintenance so users can enjoy more leisure and fun. Renowned for excellence, Aiper products have garnered prestigious awards, including the Red Dot Design Award, the iF Design Award, and editorial awards from USA Today and TWICE. Additionally, Aiper has been recognized as a CES Innovation Awards honoree in 2023, 2024, and 2025, underscoring its commitment to pioneering smart yard solutions.