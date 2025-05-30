Asia-Pacific Marine Engine Leader Weichai Launches Premium WH17 Marine Power, Earning Recognition from Korean Customers

SEOUL, South Korea, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As a leading brand in the marine engine market in the Asia-Pacific region, Weichai continues to strengthen its strategic presence in the Korean market. In recent years, it has successfully launched the WH17 series—a new generation of premium marine power solutions. With outstanding performance and cutting-edge technology, this product line has rapidly gained recognition from key customers in Korea’s seaweed farming and fisheries sectors.

“In the demanding operational environment around Mokpo, where tidal changes are drastic, the WH17 engine has demonstrated exceptional adaptability and reliability, along with outstanding fuel economy,” said a manager from a seaweed farming company in Mokpo, South Jeolla Province.

Weichai Group, as a globally leading multinational industrial equipment conglomerate, has achieved a significant milestone with the WH17 series, which represents the culmination of seven years of advanced R&D at Weichai. Covering a power range from 1,000 to 3,200 horsepower, it has undergone over 10,000 hours of rigorous bench tests and accumulated more than 1 million hours of sea trials. Specifically optimized for Korea’s complex maritime conditions, it delivers exceptionally stable and robust power output even in rough seas with high waves and strong currents. At the same time, it achieves industry-leading fuel efficiency, significantly reducing customers’ operating costs.

Leveraging its well-established local service network in Korea, Weichai is actively expanding the success of the WH17 series into more demanding vessel segments, such as transport vessels, engineering ships, and passenger ships. This move further solidifies its position as the Asia-Pacific leader in marine power solutions.