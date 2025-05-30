ATxEnterprise 2025 Boosts Global Participation, Reinforces Singapore’s Responsible AI and Innovation Leadership

SINGAPORE, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ATxEnterprise (ATxE) 2025, Asia’s leading enterprise technology event and part of the Asia Tech x Singapore (ATxSG) platform, concluded its fifth and most ambitious edition this week at Singapore EXPO. This year’s edition saw a 5% increase in international participation from over 110 countries. This reflects growing recognition that AI adoption is a global imperative requiring cross-border collaboration, responsible governance, and inclusive innovation.



ATxEnterprise 2025 united leaders from over 110 countries to advance responsible AI and cross-border innovation, cementing Singapore’s position as a digital transformation hub

During the three-day event, new partnerships with industry giants Alibaba Cloud, Prudential and ST Engineering were announced to give more local SMEs access to cutting-edge technologies including artificial intelligence (AI), cloud and cyber security. Announced at the opening of ATxEnterprise by Mr Tan Kiat How, Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information, these new collaborations, in support of the nation’s Digital Enterprise Blueprint (DEB), will equip businesses to accelerate the adoption of frontier technologies and strengthen cyber resilience with advanced AI capabilities. Mr Tan also launched two new talent programmes that will provide upskilling opportunities and create specialised AI career pathways for locals. These programmes will train AI practitioners ahead of demand as Singapore ramps up on accelerating Generative AI (GenAI) adoption across the enterprise ecosystem, strengthening the nation’s position as a global AI hub.

Spanning across twelve dedicated stages, the event united global tech leaders, policymakers, and innovators to explore emerging technologies. From GenAI and quantum computing to satellite infrastructure and cybersecurity, the message is clear: AI is transforming every sector, and must be scaled inclusively.

Innovation and Partnerships Driving the Digital Frontier

Flagship conferences such as the AI Summit Singapore brought together enterprise leaders, regulators, and researchers to explore responsible tech scaling and stronger digital infrastructure, through AI integration. Notable speakers from UBS, Deel, A*STAR, DHL, Ernst & Young, Mastercard, SingHealth, Singtel, and Dyson led sessions on topics, including AI governance, sector-specific use cases, and breakthroughs in natural language processing and quantum AI.

SatelliteAsia, in partnership with Singapore Space & Technology Ltd. (SSTL) and the Global Satellite Operators Association (GSOA), spotlighted the role of satellites in infrastructure, sustainability, and digital inclusion. Speakers from NASA, Kacific, Telesat, and ST Engineering iDirect discussed regional space ambitions and connectivity solutions.

Recognising Impact, Shaping What’s Next

Capping off the week was the debut of the Enterprise Tech Awards, honouring digital transformation excellence. With 90 award submissions from 14 countries, the Awards spotlighted innovation in Healthcare, Cybersecurity, AI, Digital Solutions, GreenTech, and Government Services. Winners included NEC Asia Pacific, Starhub, Seagate, Globant, and Quickbot.AI.

ATxE 2025 also hosted a CISO Tech Briefing and Enterprise Tech Leaders Forum, where senior decision-makers discussed regulatory alignment, innovation, and enterprise resilience.

Together, these programmes signalled ATxE’s evolution from a showcase to a strategic convening ground for global leaders shaping the digital economy. This growing influence was reflected in the rise in international attendees and high-level engagement.

“ATxE 2025 has set a new benchmark for enterprise innovation in Asia,” said Joyce Wang, Event Director, Asia Tech x Singapore. “From breakthrough technologies to bold cross-sector partnerships, this year’s edition proved that the region isn’t just participating in the global tech conversation—it’s leading it. It also reinforces Singapore’s ability to host world-class MICE events that convene decision-makers, innovators, and global thought leaders. We’re proud to provide a platform that turns ambition into action, and we look forward to delivering even greater impact in 2026.”

ATxE will return to the Singapore EXPO from 20 – 22 May 2026, continuing to shape the region’s digital future through meaningful partnerships, actionable insights, and bold innovation.

– ENDS –

