Black Sesame Technologies Showcases Robotics Innovation at Asia Tech x Singapore

SINGAPORE, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — From May 27-29, Black Sesame Technologies (Stock Code: 2533.HK), a leading automotive-grade computing SoC and Soc-based intelligent vehicle solution provider, made its grand debut at Asia Tech x Singapore (ATxSG) at the Singapore EXPO Convention Center. In the TechXLR8Asia zone (Booth 4N2-5) dedicated to AI, IoT and edge computing, the company showcased its full-stack solutions for robotics, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and edge intelligence.



Black Sesame Technologies Exhibition Booth

Leveraging years of expertise in the automotive industry, Black Sesame Technologies has expanded into robotics and edge computing through its proprietary IP cores, algorithms, and software ecosystems. The company’s Huashan A1000/A2000 and Wudang C1200 chip families deliver high performance, reliability and cost efficiency, serving as core computing engines for ADAS, robotics, edge AI and consumer electronics. These solutions have empowered leading global automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers.

At the exhibition, Black Sesame Technologies highlighted its comprehensive robotics solutions:

Pre-designed SOM Boards : Powered by Huashan A1000/Wudang C1200 chips, providing scalable, energy-efficient hardware foundations that reduce development cycles

: Powered by Huashan A1000/Wudang C1200 chips, providing scalable, energy-efficient hardware foundations that reduce development cycles Developer Kit/ Evaluation Board : Ready-to-use platforms with ROS1/ROS2 compatibility enabling rapid prototyping for SLAM navigation and multi-sensor fusion

: Ready-to-use platforms with ROS1/ROS2 compatibility enabling rapid prototyping for SLAM navigation and multi-sensor fusion Turnkey Solutions : End-to-end services from chip selection to structural manufacturing

: End-to-end services from chip selection to structural manufacturing Edge-side LLM AI: Industry-first solution enabling localized inference and autonomous decision-making

Since establishing its Singapore subsidiary in 2018, Black Sesame Technologies has built a team covering R&D, technical support, and business development. As a global operations hub, the Singapore team provides full lifecycle support for Southeast Asian clients from chip integration to deployment.

“Southeast Asia is an emerging frontier for robotics applications, with strong demand in industrial automation, smart logistics and urban mobility,” said Dr. Xu Jin, General Manager of Black Sesame Technologies Singapore. “We deliver not just high-performance hardware, but also algorithm optimization and customized solutions to help customers overcome complex challenges.”

Black Sesame Technologies will continue expanding partnerships across Southeast Asia to scale robotics applications in smart manufacturing, service robotics, and smart cities. The company also demonstrated a logistics robot prototype powered by its Wudang C1200 chip featuring edge-LLM enabled autonomous navigation.

Website: https://www.blacksesame.com.cn