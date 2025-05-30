DITP Showcases Thai Culinary Excellence with “Thai SELECT Royal Gala Night”

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 May 2025 – Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi graciously presided over the “Thai SELECT Royal Gala Night.” The prestigious event, designed to spotlight Thai cuisine and the trusted Thai SELECT label on the global stage, celebrated the distinctive allure and tastes of Thai food, an integral part of the nation’s rich cultural tapestry. Held under the theme “THE FIVE SPIRITS OF THAI TASTE,” the gala provided an unparalleled culinary journey. The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), under the Ministry of Commerce, organized the event on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Bangkok.

Her Royal Highness delivered the opening remarks, warmly welcoming the distinguished guests. The gala dinner featured an exquisite five-course meal, each course representing one of “THE FIVE SPIRITS OF THAI TASTE,” masterfully interpreted by acclaimed chefs associated with the Thai SELECT initiative:

(1) The Awakening Spirit (sour) presented by BLUE ELEPHANT

(2) The Grounded Spirit (salty) presented by Amdang Typhoon Group

(3) The Fiery Spirit (spicy) presented by Royal Osha

(4) The Soulful Spirit (creamy) presented by R-HAAN

(5) The Nostalgic Spirit (sweet) presented by The Artisans Ayutthaya

Adding to the evening’s significance was the participation of Ethan Bernath, a globally recognized American chef, writer, and content creator known for shaping global culinary narratives. He engaged in a compelling dialogue with Thailand’s leading chefs, exploring the authentic essence of Thai flavors.

Thai SELECT is a prestigious certification awarded by the Ministry of Commerce to outstanding Thai restaurants, both within Thailand and internationally, as well as to high-quality ready-to-eat Thai food products. This mark of excellence signifies adherence to authentic flavors and traditional cooking techniques, fostering a worldwide appreciation for genuine Thai cuisine. As a vital component of Thailand’s soft power, Thai food acts as a cultural envoy while driving business and economic prosperity.

Mr. Pichai Naripthaphan, Minister of Commerce, stated, “…Today, Thai SELECT has emerged as a trusted global symbol and a vital instrument in advancing Thailand’s soft power. Recently, the Ministry of Commerce has refreshed the image and upgraded the criteria for awarding the Thai SELECT label to four levels marked with a star symbol, comparable to Michelin stars, to better reflect international standards, authentic Thai flavors, and the rich cultural experience. This ensures that both domestic and international consumers can easily recognize and appreciate Thai cuisine, fostering its lasting acceptance on the global stage…”

Reflecting on the gala, Chef Ethan Bernath remarked, “Tonight’s event beautifully captured the essence of Thai cuisine, not only in taste but also in culture. Every element brings out the depth of wisdom and passion from its creators. I’m glad that we now have the Thai SELECT symbol, which assures consumers and guarantees that Thai restaurants and food products around the world uphold high standards while preserving the authentic flavors of Thailand..”

The Ministry of Commerce remains committed to elevating the global standing of the Thai SELECT program, including the introduction of the “Orchid Star of Honor” emblem, a mark of the highest refinement in Thai culinary arts. Restaurants are now categorized under four tiers: Thai SELECT 3 Stars, Thai SELECT 2 Stars, Thai SELECT 1 Star, and Thai SELECT Casual. Currently, there are over 18,800 Thai restaurants globally, with more than 1,800 holding the Thai SELECT certification. Furthermore, over 900 ready-to-eat Thai food products from more than 100 companies bear the Thai SELECT label. These accomplishments underscore the potent role of Thai cuisine in showcasing Thailand and its vibrant culture to the world.

