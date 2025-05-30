GAR’s Sustainability Report 2024 Shows Company, Customers and Communities Growing Together with Purpose

SINGAPORE, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Golden Agri-Resources (GAR) today published its Sustainability Report 2024, covering a year that saw the company establish the scale and scope of its climate ambitions while continuing to deliver on core commitments to tackle deforestation, enhance traceability and promote thriving, resilient agricultural communities.

GAR Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Franky O. Widjaja, explained how the company’s sustainability foundations have helped GAR to navigate a year of global challenges, from economic shifts and evolving regulatory demands to extreme weather conditions.

“The world is changing, and so is the future of agribusiness,” he said. “At GAR, sustainability isn’t just a part of our business strategy; it is our business strategy. We believe that sustainability leadership starts with action; with choices that reflect our values and shape a better future.”

For the first time, GAR has published a double materiality assessment, addressing both the company’s impact on environmental and social issues and how these topics may influence GAR’s operations, long-term resilience, and financial performance. In addition to preparing the company for upcoming reporting requirements, this assessment validates GAR’s priorities for action on sustainability.

Widjaja continued: “As extreme weather and regulations intensify, investing in responsible agriculture matters more than ever. Our 2024 theme of Growing Together with Purpose reflects a year of evolution for GAR’s sustainability policies and practice. Over the past year, we have set bold targets for emissions reduction by 2030 and developed a new sustainability framework, Collective for Impact, that provides a clear path forward for the next stage of our sustainability journey – a journey we’re taking together with partners, suppliers and smallholders.”

Notable developments include:

Launching Collective for Impact

Since 2015, the GAR Social and Environmental Policy (GSEP) has been the foundation of the company’s sustainability commitments, implemented in its own operations and across the company’s palm oil supply chain in Indonesia.

Now, GAR has launched a new framework, Collective for Impact, marking the next phase of its sustainability ambitions. Covering three key areas: Sourcing Responsibly, Caring for our Planet, and Empowering People, this new business strategy extends beyond GAR’s Indonesian palm oil supply chain to include its entire business and value chain, operationally and geographically.

Anita Neville, GAR’s Chief Sustainability and Communications Officer, described how this framework builds on the company’s existing initiatives to address critical areas for action. “It has never been more urgent to act on climate change, eliminate exploitation, and protect natural ecosystems,” she said.

“We know that what got us here will not necessarily get us where we want and need to go,” she continued. “Collective for Impact strengthens our resilience, creates long-term value and builds trust to keep us ahead of global expectations. This is not just a sustainability vision; it is a business strategy that touches every part of GAR.”

Advancing Net Zero Commitments

In 2024, GAR set bold 2030 targets to cut absolute emissions as a milestone on its pathway to net zero emissions by 2050. The company will cut Forest, Land, and Agriculture (FLAG) emissions by 30% and non-FLAG emissions by 42% from its 2022 baseline.

Last year, GAR reduced Scope 1 and 2 emissions from its direct operations by 3% through continued implementation of No Deforestation, No Peat and No Exploitation (NDPE) policies, coupled with energy efficiency initiatives and increased renewable energy use.

However, GAR’s total emissions increased by 7% year on year, from 32.7 million tonnes of CO 2 equivalent in 2023 to 35 million tonnes in 2024, driven by a 10% increase in Scope 3 emissions. These supply chain emissions account for 79% of GAR’s total carbon footprint, underscoring the critical role of ongoing supplier engagement and collecting first party emissions data; two core pillars of the company’s Scope 3 reduction efforts.

Leading in Transparency and Traceability

GAR has continued to map its Indonesian palm oil supply chain and has now reached 99.5% Traceability to the Plantation (TTP). The company is intensifying efforts to address the final 0.5% of TTP, addressing variability within its supply chain and extending its partnerships with smallholders to implement traceability while supporting them to improve yields and livelihoods.

Elsewhere, the company has successfully expanded its traceability commitments to its other commodities, implementing 100% Traceability to the Mill (TTM) for soy, sugar, sunflower and coconut globally.

The company has also launched the blockchain-powered SmartTrace system, giving users a window on the full journey of a palm oil product from plantation to purchase. Together with satellite monitoring, mapping, and supplier transformation initiatives, GAR is continuing to ensure responsible production across its supply chain, helping customers to prepare for the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) and future regulations.

Action for Communities

GAR’s Bright Future Initiative continues to help communities build better livelihoods. In 2024, the company supported 189 projects, and empowering 113 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) with skills from farming and technology to operations training, helping them grow and reach new markets.

About Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (GAR)

GAR is a leading fully-integrated agribusiness company. In Indonesia, it manages an oil palm plantation area of more than 500,000 hectares (including plasma smallholders) as of 31 March 2025. It has integrated operations focused on the technology-driven production and distribution of an extensive portfolio of palm-based products throughout its established international marketing network.

Founded in 1996, GAR was listed on the Singapore Exchange in 1999 and has a market capitalisation of US$ 2.6 billion as of 31 March 2025. Flambo International Limited, an investment company, is GAR’s largest shareholder, with a 50.56% stake. In addition, GAR’s subsidiary, PT SMART Tbk was listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange in 1992.

As an integrated agribusiness, GAR delivers an efficient end-to-end supply chain, from responsible production to global delivery. In Indonesia, its primary activities include cultivating and harvesting oil palm trees; the processing of fresh fruit bunch into crude palm oil (CPO) and palm kernel; refining CPO into value-added products such as cooking oil, margarine, shortening, biodiesel and oleo-chemicals; as well as merchandising palm products globally.

GAR’s products are delivered to a diversified customer base in over 110 countries through its global distribution network with shipping and logistics capabilities, destination marketing, onshore refining and ex-tank operations. GAR also has complementary businesses such as soybean-based products in China, sunflower-based products in India, and sugar businesses.