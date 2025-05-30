Highreso Announces Discount Plans for NVIDIA H200-equipped GPUSOROBAN-AI SPACON Cloud and Begins Accepting Reservations for NVIDIA B200

TOKYO, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Highreso Co., Ltd. has announced discount plans for its NVIDIA H200-equipped GPUSOROBAN-AI SPACON Cloud.

GPUSOROBAN is a low-price cloud platform for GPU computing offered with a simple pricing system. The use of this high-performance GPU server greatly reduces the time required for large-scale computing and graphic processing. This platform provides a safe and secure computing environment since it is managed within Japan.

AI SPACON Cloud is the high-spec GPUSOROBAN lineup that provides cloud-based GPU instances with NVIDIA H200 or higher. Highreso is now announcing plans for AI SPACON Cloud equipped with H200 at a discount of up to 39% from the regular monthly rate of 2,530,000 yen (net, based on an exchange rate of USD 1 = JPY 143, as of the end of April), depending on the contract period.

Discount plans for NVIDIA HGX H200*

Monthly contract: USD 17,692.31 (regular price)

1-year contract: USD 15,923.08 (10% off)

2-year contract: USD 15,038.46 (15% off)

3-year contract: USD 11,323.08 (36% off)

5-year contract: USD 10,792.31 (about 39% off)

HGX H200’s technical specifications: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108695/202505279551/_prw_PI1fl_08ELlsz3.png

Highreso also began accepting reservations for HGX B200 equipped with the “Blackwell,” which is the latest NVIDIA architecture.

Discount plans for NVIDIA HGX B200*

Monthly contract: USD 18,881.12 (regular price)

1-year contract: USD 18,308.96 (about 3% off)

2-year contract: USD 17,482.52 (about 7% off)

3-year contract: USD 16,528.93 (about 12% off)

5-year contract: USD 15,257.47 (about 19% off)

HGX B200’s technical specifications: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108695/202505279551/_prw_PI2fl_3h78HvgK.png

*Based on an exchange rate of USD 1 = JPY 143.

*Actual rates vary depending on the current exchange rate at the time of signing.

For details about the plans and contracts, please contact Highreso using the following link.

AI SPACON Cloud: https://lp-soroban.highreso.jp/en/index.html

About Highreso Co., Ltd.

Since 2019, Highreso has been operating one of Japan’s largest GPU data centers in Shika-machi, Ishikawa, from which it provides the GPUSOROBAN cloud-based GPU service.

In December 2024, Highreso opened a data center dedicated to GPU for AI development in Kagawa, which was certified for the provision of supplies for the METI Cloud Program. The GPU data center was the first of its kind in the Chugoku and Shikoku regions. Highreso has strategic rollouts to develop new GPU data centers at closed schools in Genkai-cho, Saga and Ayagawa-cho, Kagawa. Highreso is advancing regional revitalization and the evolution of generative AI through its expanding network of local hubs.

June 2022: Awarded “Best CSP Partner of the Year” by NVIDIA

April 2024: Certified for the provision of supplies for the METI Cloud Program

Company Profile

Company Name: Highreso Co., Ltd.

Head Office: 106-1, Moroura, Genkai-town, Higashimatsuura, Saga

Tokyo Head Office: 3-24-1, Ichigayatamachi, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Chief Executive Officer Yoshiyuki Shikura

Business Summary: Developing and operating GPU data centers, providing the GPU cloud service GPUSOROBAN

Company Website: https://highreso.jp/

GPUSOROBAN: https://soroban.highreso.jp/