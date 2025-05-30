JURASSIC WORLD: THE EXPERIENCE, A NEW IMMERSIVE WALK-THROUGH EVENT OPENS IN CLOUD FOREST AT GARDENS BY THE BAY

SINGAPORE, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Jurassic World: The Experience has officially opened within the breathtaking, misty landscapes of Cloud Forest at Gardens by the Bay to explorers who have been eagerly awaiting their first opportunity to step foot inside Jurassic World and get closer to life-sized dinosaurs than ever before.

Set in front of the iconic cascading waterfall in Cloud Forest, Gardens by the Bay, the official opening ceremony was attended by Guest-of-Honour Mr. Heng Swee Keat and hosted by NEON and Gardens by the Bay, with support from Universal Destinations & Experiences.



Left to Right: Mr. Felix Loh (CEO, Gardens by the Bay), Mr. Niam Chiang Meng (Chairman, Gardens by the Bay), Mr. Heng Swee Keat, Mr. Ron Tan (Group CEO, NEON) and Mr. Campbell Swann (Vice President, International Operations, Universal Destinations & Experiences)

The exhibition engages audiences of all ages in settings inspired by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s Jurassic World franchise and is produced by NEON in conjunction with Universal Live Entertainment, Animax Designs – the creators of the lifelike animatronic dinosaurs, and Gardens by the Bay, the perfect setting to transport visitors hundreds of millions of years back in time to a period when dinosaurs dominated.

We are thrilled to bring Jurassic World: The Experience to life through a perfect fusion of storytelling, technology, and nature right here in the heart of Gardens by the Bay,” said Mr. Ron Tan, Group CEO of NEON. “This immersive experience marks another milestone in NEON’s mission to redefine how stories are told, reflecting our ongoing commitment to pushing the boundaries of experiential entertainment, while co-creating world-class attractions with partners who share our vision. Together with Universal Live Entertainment and Gardens by the Bay, we invite audiences to step into a realm where imagination and science converge, to experience the wonder of dinosaurs like never before.”

Mr. Felix Loh, CEO of Gardens by the Bay said, “Gardens by the Bay leverages nature as a canvas to create refreshing, new experiences to engage a broad spectrum of people. For Jurassic World: The Experience, Cloud Forest has been transformed into a landscape that transports visitors back millions of years, where life-sized dinosaurs roam a dense and misty forest. The incredible level of immersion aside, an educational journey is also woven into the adventure, where visitors of all ages can learn more about the prehistoric plant life that continues to shape our world even today.”

“We are excited to give our global fanbase yet another way to be immersed in Jurassic World: The Experience through our unique style of storytelling,” said Gerald Raines, Senior Vice President, Location-Based Experiences, Universal Destinations & Experiences. “By placing the adventure within the living landscape of the Cloud Forest at Gardens by the Bay, this experience goes beyond a traditional exhibition.”

Visitors can see the dinosaurs up close as they make their way through Cloud Forest, which has been transformed into a lush, prehistoric wonderland filled with plants and ecosystems from the Jurassic period.

Within this landscape, across various experiential zones, and across major botanical touchpoints, visitors will encounter opportunities to:

Seize the rare opportunity to engage with the intelligent and fiercely loyal Velociraptor – Blue, whose piercing gaze is both captivating and chilling.

Jurassic World: The Experience will take place in Cloud Forest at Gardens by the Bay from 29 May 2025, for a limited time. Operating hours are Monday – Sunday: 9:00-21:00(Last admission: 20:00). Admission tickets to Jurassic World: The Experience start from $22 for Singapore residents, $32 for non-residents, and are available for sale to the public at www.gardensbythebay.com.sg/ticketing.

For more information please visit: https://jurassicworldexperience.com/sg/

About NEON

NEON is a global leader in creating and producing experiential entertainment. NEON enjoys worldwide partnerships with The Walt Disney Company and Marvel Entertainment for Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N., 20th Century Studios for AVATAR: The Experience, Hasbro for Transformers: The Experience, NBCUniversal for Jurassic World: The Exhibition, and Jurassic World: The Experience. NEON also has a partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Themed Entertainment for Harry Potter: Visions of Magic, currently open in Resorts World Sentosa, Singapore. Additionally, a brand new, DC experience is slated to debut in 2026. The Company also partners with the governments of Egypt and Peru for their original artefact IP experiences, Ramses & the Gold of the Pharaohs and Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru, respectively, plus authentic artefact tours Pompeii: The Exhibition, and Mummies of the World: The Exhibition.

The Group’s IP experiences are powered by ANIMAX, a fully owned subsidiary and a world-class creative animatronics powerhouse that specialises in research and development, engineering and entertainment robotics, with state-of-the-art facilities located in Nashville, US, Wuxi, China and the Middle East.

NEON’s global partnerships have enabled the Group to bring compelling experiences that leave lasting memories to millions of visitors in more than 80 cities to date globally. For more information, please visit www.neonglobal.com.

About Universal Destinations & Experiences

Universal Destinations & Experiences, a unit of Comcast NBCUniversal, offers guests around the globe the world’s most innovative, thrilling, and popular entertainment experiences. Our portfolio is comprised of world-class theme parks featuring the industry’s most thrilling and technologically advanced attractions, exceptional hotel and resort properties, and unique merchandise, games, culinary, virtual, and live entertainment experiences. All are designed to create immersive, memorable, and emotionally fulfilling moments for people of all ages looking to take their accommodations and entertainment to new heights. For more information, visit corporate.universaldestinationsandexperiences.com.

About the JURASSIC WORLD Franchise

From Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, Jurassic World immerses audiences of all ages in a new era of wonder and thrills where dinosaurs and humankind must learn to coexist. Jurassic World is more than a film franchise. At every turn, this $6 billion film series delivers a larger-than-life destination for exploration, discovery, and epic adventure. Dinosaurs live again and they live in Jurassic World.

About Gardens by the Bay

An integral part of Singapore’s “City in Nature” vision, Gardens by the Bay is a national garden and premier horticultural attraction that showcases the best of garden and floral artistry for all to enjoy. Spanning 101 hectares in the heart of Singapore’s downtown Marina Bay, it comprises three waterfront gardens – Bay South, Bay East, and Bay Central. Bay South, the largest at 54 hectares, officially opened on 29 June 2012.

Guided by the vision to be a world of gardens for all to own, enjoy and cherish, the Gardens’ extensive plant collection, ever-changing floral displays, and myriad of engaging programmes have captured the imagination of many, while its Gift of Gardens community initiative, with Mr. Tharman Shanmugaratnam, President of the Republic of Singapore as Patron, reaches out to people from all walks of life.

Since opening, Gardens by the Bay has welcomed more than 100 million visitors and garnered numerous international accolades including the eighth top attraction in the world in Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best 2024, Outstanding Achievement in Sustainability at the Singapore Tourism Awards 2024, Best Theme Attraction at TTG Travel Awards 2022 and 2023, and Best Attraction Experience at the Singapore Tourism Awards 2019. The Gardens continues to refresh and refine its offerings, to be a place that everyone can enjoy – a garden where wonder blooms.

For more information, visit www.gardensbythebay.com.sg