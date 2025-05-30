KLN Wins Global Logistics Company of Excellence Title for Second Consecutive Year at the Hong Kong Economic Journal Corporate Brand Awards of Excellence 2025

HONG KONG, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — KLN Logistics Group Limited (‘KLN’, the ‘Company’; Stock Code 0636.HK) has won the title of Global Logistics Company of Excellence for the second year in a row at the Hong Kong Economic Journal Corporate Brand Awards of Excellence (the ‘Awards’) 2025, recognised for its service excellence, outstanding innovation and notable social contribution.

Vic Cheung, Executive Director and CEO of KLN, said, “Thank you to the Hong Kong Economic Journal for once again awarding KLN for our corporate branding. Not only is the accolade a recognition of our commitment to providing quality service and contributing to the communities in which we operate, but it is also an encouragement for our team to innovate and play to our strengths. KLN has proven itself to be an established household name and a trusted partner to our customers. Our recent rebranding was built upon this brand image of reliability. Going forward, we will continue to strengthen our corporate identity and achieve our aspiration to be ‘The One．In Asia’ by providing value-creating supply chain solutions and delivering sustainable growth to our stakeholders.”

KLN was commended by the Awards for its corporate values, reputation of reliability and continued efforts in creating positive impacts on the environment and on society. In 2024, KLN leveraged its unique competitive advantages, diverse service portfolio and strong market coverage in Asia to swiftly respond to challenges in the global logistics landscape and capture emerging market opportunities.

In 2025, the Company has been undertaking the rebranding to “KLN” to further establish a more unified and differentiated corporate identity and reinforce its unique strategic positioning and value proposition to better serve the interests of its shareholders.

The Awards are organised by leading Hong Kong financial media, the Hong Kong Economic Journal. The Awards this year focus on corporations’ commitment to fulfilling social responsibility, particularly in the areas of environmental protection, social welfare and social inclusion. Award winners are selected by professionals, chambers of commerce, industry leaders and a panel of judges.

About KLN Logistics Group Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

KLN (formerly known as Kerry Logistics Network Limited) is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and extensive coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal) and e-commerce to industrial project logistics and infrastructure investment.

With a global presence across 59 countries and territories, KLN has established a solid foothold in half of the world’s emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Mainland of China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.

KLN generated a revenue* of close to HK$60 billion in 2024. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index.

* For continuing operations only

About the Hong Kong Economic Journal Corporate Brand Awards of Excellence

Organised by the Hong Kong Economic Journal, the Corporate Brand Awards of Excellence select outstanding corporate brands in five areas: finance, banking and insurance; property and public affairs; information technology and telecommunications; retail, health and wellness; and product and professional services. The Awards aim to commend corporate teams’ efforts and achievements in the past year and highlight their social achievements and contributions.