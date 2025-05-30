Midea Numen AC for Southeast Asia Earns German Red Dot Award for Groundbreaking Designs

ESSEN, GERMANY – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 May 2025 – Midea, the World’s No.1 Residential Inverter Air Conditioner Company, reached another important milestone in its innovation journey as the Midea Numen air conditioner won the German Red Dot Product Design Award 2025, the globally prestigious recognition for excellence in design. Numen stands out with its AI system and innovative structure design that improve energy efficiency and cooling experience, delivering surprising moments for Southeast Asian consumers. Now Numen is available in Malaysia and Thailand and is rapidly gaining popularity.

Midea Numen Achieves Excellency and Efficiency hrough Latest AI ECOMASTER System

Powering Numen’s revolutionary approach is the groundbreaking AI ECOMASTER, an advanced AI system that leverages big data to achieve the perfect balance between energy saving and optimal comfort. The system intelligently adapts to environmental conditions and user preferences, delivering significant energy savings by expertly managing temperature, with precise temperature control of ±0.3°C, avoiding unnecessary fluctuations and waste. Verified by SGS, Numen can achieve 30% extra energy savings with ECOMASTER.

Alongside the ECOMASTER, Numen is equipped with Midea’s advanced inverter, the heart of air conditioners. As the world’s No.1 inverter air conditioner company, Midea has been developing cutting-edge inverter technology for 27 years, obtained 3,300 patents related to inverters worldwide, and owns 35 global leading inverter technologies.

Elevating Southeast Asian User Experience Through Comfort, Health, and Durability

Numen features the latest generation of COOLFLASH, which can drop the room temperature by 5°C in just 10 minutes, with an air volume of 665m³/hour and a delivery distance of 8.1 meters. During extreme summer days with temperatures up to 55°C, Midea inverter still operates effectively to maintain comfort.

Numen also focuses on air quality. With I-Clean technology, Midea Numen has been upgraded from water washing to frost cleaning, which can remove more dust and bacteria, keeping the AC clean and performing optimally. Meanwhile, with AIR MAGIC’s ion generator, it creates millions of positive and negative ions that effectively eliminate bacteria and viruses, while consuming less than 1 kWh over 24 hours.

Focusing on users’ daily pain points under the specific conditions in the Southeast Asia, Numen enhancing durability and lifespan through innovative engineering design and material innovation. Numen is equipped with Prime Guard’s six-layer protection technology, which includes the higher-purity anti-corrosion copper tubes TU1 and applies UV conformal coating on PCB components. When facing humid and rainy days, these designs can effectively achieve fundamental corrosion resistance and durability.

From Thai and Malaysian customers’ reviews, they appreciate Numen for exceeding expectations with its excellent cooling, quiet operation and expressed confidence in the long-term reliability. Also, the fast delivery and professional installation services also surprised them.

Numen Redifies Installation, Maintenance and Cleaning Standard with Innovative PULL-DOWN Design

Numen introduces a revolutionary PULL-DOWN STRUCTURE that completely transforms the air conditioning experience for both installers and users. By simply loosening a screw to access the drop-down structure and built-in support frame, technicians gain expanded working space and better visibility.

The innovative design delivers remarkable maintenance efficiency improvements. PCB replacement, which typically requires removing the entire frame in conventional units, takes just 5 steps and 74 seconds with Numen. Motor replacement is even more impressive: while traditional AC units require refrigerant recycling and evaporator removal, Numen accomplishes this in just 4 steps and 3 minutes 20 seconds, improving maintenance efficiency by 72%.

For everyday users, this design simplifies routine cleaning and ensures long-term efficient operation while significantly reducing maintenance downtime. The Pull-down Structure enhances maintenance accessibility, allowing easier access and more thorough cleaning of the wind wheel, while the 25.72% taller air outlet and buckle-designed louver that’s simple to remove streamline daily cleaning procedures for users.

Midea Commits to Delivering Superior Products While Deepening Local Market Development in SEA

Midea has been deeply cultivating overseas markets for over 20 years and has established 2 manufacturing factories and an R&D center in Southeast Asia, implementing localized product designs while building strong local production and development capabilities. Recently, Midea has also become a Global Supporter of the AFC’s club competitions, further connecting with local consumers.

Looking ahead, Midea will continue to inspire and upgrade inverter technology, committed to the transition towards more energy-efficient, user-friendly air conditioning solutions that combine cutting-edge technology with practical everyday benefits for consumers.

Thailand https://www.midea.com/th Malaysia https://www.midea.com/my Indonesia https://www.midea.com/id Vietnam https://www.midea.com/vn The Philippines https://www.midea.com/ph

