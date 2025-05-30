NBA CHINA AND AMBER AVIATION ANNOUNCE FAN ENGAGEMENT COLLABORATION

– Collaboration Makes Amber Aviation the Official Private Jet Partner of NBA China –

HONG KONG, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — NBA China and Amber Aviation Limited, one of Asia-Pacific’s fastest-growing private jet operators, today announced a collaboration that will deliver exclusive NBA-themed experiences to current and prospective Amber Aviation clients at the league’s marquee events in China and through the league’s fan engagement initiatives across the country. The collaboration makes Amber Aviation the Official Private Jet Partner of NBA China.

“Amber Aviation shares our commitment to engaging fans in new and creative ways,” said NBA China Senior Vice President Jonathan Li. “We look forward to working together to integrate Amber Aviation into our marquee events and fan engagement initiatives and to providing their clients with exclusive opportunities to engage with the league and the game of basketball.”

“This collaboration reflects the synergy between the NBA’s legacy of world-class sports entertainment and Amber Aviation’s mission to offer premium travel experiences,” said Qiusheng Chang, Chairman & CEO of Amber Aviation. “By engaging younger, aspirational demographics through exclusive lifestyle offerings, we’re strategically nurturing the next generation of aviation clients. As these individuals advance professionally, our flexible, personalized service models ensure long-term growth alongside their evolving needs.”

About Amber Aviation

Headquartered in Shenzhen, Amber Aviation operates through a network of fully-owned subsidiaries in Hong Kong, Macau, and San Marino; branch offices in Beijing and Shanghai; and operation centres in Tianjin, Ningbo, Xiamen, and Singapore.

Amber Aviation provides comprehensive services including aircraft management, shared leasing, fractional ownership and aircraft trading.

Amber Aviation (est. 2017) is one of Asia-Pacific’s fastest-growing private jet operators. Ranked among the top 10 business jet operators, its 2024 Asian Business Aviation Association (AsBAA) “Most Innovative Company” award underscores its industry leadership.

Strong shareholder resources have laid a solid foundation for Amber Aviation’s continuous and stable development, providing strong endorsement in product optimization, resource allocation, safe operations, and quality enhancement.

About NBA China

The NBA is the most popular international professional sports league in China, with more than 425 million followers across league, team and player platforms. The league’s efforts to grow basketball in China include live game broadcasts, digital media, marketing partnerships, merchandise, games and events, grassroots basketball development, and NBA Cares and other social impact programming.

The NBA’s history in China dates back to more than 40 years ago. In 1979, the Washington Bullets (now Washington Wizards) played two exhibition games in China, becoming the first NBA team to visit the country. Sixteen Chinese players have played in the NBA and WNBA.

Fans in China have access to more than 1,300 live games each season and highlights through television, digital media, and social media. Since 2004, NBA Cares has held 180 community and charity activities in China, with more than 400 current and former NBA players having visited the country to participate in games, clinics and fan events. Fans can purchase official NBA merchandise at the NBA flagship stores in Beijing, Guangzhou, Macao, Taipei and Tianjin, via the NBA Membership Stores on WeChat NBA mini-program, Alipay NBA mini-program, and the NBA App, and at nearly 10,000 partner stores nationwide.