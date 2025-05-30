Pacific Bridge Media and Consulting (Japan) and Business Next Media (Taiwan) announce cross-border content exchange to spotlight Asian innovation

Partnership between leading startup media from Japan and Taiwan strengthens Asian innovation coverage

TOKYO, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Pacific Bridge Media and Consulting (PBMC), the Tokyo-based producer of the solutions-focused JStories media platform, and Business Next Media (BNext Media), publisher of Taiwan’s leading startup and technology news website Meet Global, are pleased to announce the launch of a cross-border content exchange initiative beginning in June 2025.

Under this new arrangement, selected content will be shared and co-published between PBMC’s JStories ( https://jstories.media/ ), an English-language platform showcasing impact-driven innovation from Japan and across Asia, and BNext Media’s Meet Global ( https://meet-global.bnext.com.tw/ ), which reports on startup trends and entrepreneurship throughout Greater China and Asia.

This partnership aims to broaden access to high-quality, locally sourced coverage of the fast-evolving Asian startup and innovation scene — helping founders, investors, and business professionals discover new ideas, cross-border opportunities, and success stories from both Japan and Taiwan, as well as the wider Asia-Pacific region.

About Pacific Bridge Media and Consulting (PBMC)

Based in Tokyo, PBMC is a multilingual media and communications firm specializing in international business storytelling, corporate communications, and event production. PBMC operates JStories, a global-facing media outlet that spotlights Japanese and Asian innovators solving pressing social issues, and produces branded content for clients ranging from government agencies to global corporations.

About JStories

JStories ( https://jstories.media/ ) is PBMC’s flagship English-language platform focused on “solutions journalism” — covering entrepreneurs, researchers, and change-makers from Japan and Asia who are tackling social, environmental, and business challenges through technology and creativity. JStories features original interviews, analysis, and video content for a global audience.

About Business Next Media (BNext Media)

Founded in Taipei, BNext Media is Taiwan’s premier media company covering technology, startups, and digital innovation. The company publishes Business Next, a leading business magazine, and operates several digital news brands including Meet Global, which provides in-depth news, analysis, and startup resources for the Mandarin-speaking world and international readers.

About Meet Global

Meet Global ( https://meet-global.bnext.com.tw/ ) is an English news platform focused on entrepreneurship, innovation, and investment trends across Asia, with an emphasis on the Greater China region. Under the same brand, Meet operates additional language-specific channels, including Meet Startup (https://meet.bnext.com.tw/), its Mandarin-language platform, and Meet Japan (https://meet-japan.bnextmedia.com/), its Japanese-language counterpart.

Meet Startup is also Taiwan’s largest startup community platform. It organizes business networking events and Meet Taipei, a major startup festival.

Potential Benefits of the Partnership:

Broader Global Reach: Both JStories and Meet Global readers will gain access to a more diverse and regionally balanced stream of innovation stories, helping startups and founders boost their visibility across Asia and beyond.

Knowledge Exchange: Cross-publication of content will enable richer, locally informed perspectives on trends, challenges, and opportunities in the Asian startup landscape.

Ecosystem Building: By sharing news, interviews, and features, the partnership will foster new connections among startups, investors, and supporters in both markets.

Bilingual Impact: With content translated and adapted for local and global audiences, the initiative will help bridge language barriers and promote wider international understanding.

