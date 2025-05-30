POWERCHINA Strengthens Commitment to Ecological Diversity Protection in Laos

BEIJING, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Power Construction Corporation of China (“POWERCHINA” or “the Company”), through multiple ongoing ecological practices in Laos and around the globe, the Company has actively responded to the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, and contributed to the United Nations biodiversity goals.



Project owner, POWERCHINA team, and local villagers are installing warning barriers around the protected area within the Monsoon wind farm construction zone.

Laos, a mountainous country rich in biodiversity, encompasses four of the WWF’s Global 200 priority ecoregions, including parts of the Annamite Range and the Mekong River basin. The country has designated 33 national protected areas, covering approximately 3.86 million hectares—about 16.68% of its total land area. Over 8,100 plant species and nearly 2,000 animal species have been identified, with more than 10% listed as protected under national or international conservation frameworks. This exceptional ecological richness has drawn increasing international attention to biodiversity conservation efforts in the region.

POWERCHINA’s biodiversity protection in action

The Don Sahong Hydropower Project in Laos, built by POWERCHINA, reflects the Company’s commitment to protecting biodiversity and the Mekong River’s fish populations. Before construction, experts studied fish migration and behavior to avoid disrupting reproduction. Natural-style fish channels were built on tributaries to maintain migration routes and habitats. These measures earned praise from local authorities and stakeholders, easing concerns and helping preserve the river’s ecological balance while advancing sustainable development goals.

POWERCHINA’s Laos Monsoon Wind Power Project, the first in Laos and Southeast Asia’s largest onshore wind project, spans 68,000 hectares. Prior to construction, the Company assessed impacts on biodiversity, including noise, water use, and vegetation. Through community consultations and field surveys, it addressed over 10 ecological issues. During the construction phase, POWERCHINA identified protected species such as fire Salamanders, Yellow eyed spade footed toad, Bredia(sp) and Rhododendron(sp), prompting habitat protections, migration routes, and design changes to support their survival.

POWERCHINA has made biodiversity protection a core pillar of its operations in Laos, safeguarding river fish and land species. With nearly three decades of presence in the country, the Company has gained extensive experience in protected area design and ecological project execution. As an early and effective contributor to biodiversity protection, POWERCHINA continues to advance localized, ESG-aligned ecological efforts across its international footprint.

Through a series of innovative measures and long-term commitment, POWERCHINA has actively protected local ecological diversity and contributed to the sustainable development of Laos. Meanwhile, POWERCHINA has also been continuously practicing the concept of ecological protection on a global scale. In the UAE, the company has been committed to protecting desert ecosystems and promoting green energy projects. In Brazil, it has actively participated in the protection of aquatic environments and the promotion of biodiversity to help maintain local ecological balance. In Tanzania,POWERCHINA has assisted wildlife reserves in successfully rescuing five elephants that accidentally fell into a pit, an action that has been highly praised by the Tanzania Wildlife Management Authority and the local government.POWERCHINA is actively practicing the concept of sustainable development in multiple countries and regions around the world, working tirelessly to build a better global ecological home.