BEIJING, May 30, 2025

How did a bottle of chili paste from Sri Lanka make its way overseas and go viral in a Chinese live streaming? And how did a traditional handmade stool help revive the rural economy in Sri Lanka? What made a live streaming that sold out its inventory in just 3 minutes convince Sri Lankan entrepreneur Chiranjaya Udumullage of the huge potential and strong vitality of the Chinese market?

Devinder Kumar, a host from CICG Europe-Asia, enters the live streaming room, eager to find out how Chiranjaya Udumullage is promoting business and sale for his hometown’s quality products.



Sold out in 3 minutes! How a Sri Lankan streamer masters Chinese e-commerce live streaming