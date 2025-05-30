Teddy Laboratory (GuanHe Pharmaceuticals) Signs Strategic Cooperation Agreement with LabConnect to Forge a New Landscape in Laboratory Services Collaboration

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Teddy Laboratory, a subsidiary of Tigermed, officially signed a strategic cooperation agreement with LabConnect, LLC, a global leader in central laboratory services. The two parties will jointly build a full-chain laboratory service system covering both China and international markets to accelerate the development and commercialization of innovative drugs worldwide.

With this agreement, Teddy Laboratory will become LabConnect’s preferred laboratory partner in China, providing lab services that meet international regulatory standards and supporting multinational pharmaceutical companies conducting clinical trials in China. Meanwhile, LabConnect will become Teddy Lab’s preferred central lab partner for overseas operations, leveraging its extensive presence in key markets such as North America and Europe to help Chinese pharmaceutical companies expand globally.

Teddy Laboratory and LabConnect will establish a long-term preferred partnership, forming a complementary model of “China-based capabilities + global service network.” “By fully leveraging our respective resources and technological strengths, we aim to further enhance global clinical trial service standards,” said Jeff Mayhew Chief Development Officer of LabConnect.

At the signing ceremony, Ms. Xu Yi, Chairwoman of Teddy Laboratory/GuanHe Pharmaceuticals, stated “LabConnect’s unique business model aligns well with Teddy’s localized strengths. Since our first Phase III clinical project together in 2022, we have successfully completed multiple international clinical trial collaborations.”

This strategic partnership marks not only a key milestone in Teddy Laboratories global expansion but also a deep integration of domestic and international central lab resources. In the future, both parties will continue working together to enhance global clinical trial service capabilities, support the development and launch of innovative drugs worldwide, and bring more advanced treatment options to patients.

About LabConnect

LabConnect is the leading provider of Central Laboratory Services, FSP and Scientific Consulting, and Data Integration and Transformation Services for analytically and logistically complex studies such as immuno-oncology, cell and gene therapies, and rare & orphan diseases. LabConnect’s unique combination of state-of-the-art technology, world-class laboratories, easy access to major and emerging markets, and extensive specialized testing expertise means that drug development companies can rely on one provider for all their central laboratory service needs. Learn more at www.labconnect.com and follow on LinkedIn.

About Teddy Laboratory/GuanHe Pharmaceuticals

Shanghai GuanHe Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., established in 2016, is a leading innovative and integrated lab service platform in the clinical research industry. With branches in Shanghai, Wuxi, Hangzhou, and Hong Kong, the company has built a one-stop service capability in central laboratory and bioanalysis, becoming an important player in full-chain clinical trial services. Teddy is a subsidiary controlled by Tigermed (300347.SZ / 3347.HK).

Teddy provides laboratory and scientific solutions to innovative drug companies to accelerate drug development and regulatory submissions. Its services span from biomarker discovery, target validation, patient enrichment, PK/PD studies, safety evaluation, to efficacy assessment and sample analysis. Teddy is committed to supporting clinical drug development with cutting-edge lab technologies. As of March 2025, Teddy has supported the approval of 37 new drugs and therapeutic products by China’s NMPA.