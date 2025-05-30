Thongloun’s Tokyo Visit Seals New Chapter in Laos–Japan Strategic Partnership

Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith paid an official visit to Japan on 29 May, where he held a summit meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru to commemorate 70 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The leaders welcomed ongoing collaboration in legal reform, particularly Japan’s long-standing support for Laos’s Civil Code development and the publication of a joint legal research publication. They agreed to deepen cooperation in security, energy, and climate action under the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) initiative.

Two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation under their newly elevated Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

President Thongloun expressed gratitude for Japan’s warm welcome from the Japanese government and praised the strong development of bilateral ties across various sectors.

He reaffirmed Laos’s commitment to further strengthening ties with Japan, highlighting Japan’s significant support for Unexploded Ordinance (UXO) clearance efforts in Laos and its comprehensive assistance during Laos’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2024.

Both leaders agreed to enhance economic cooperation, with Japan reaffirming its support for Laos’s efforts to strengthen economic resilience and improve public financial management. The two countries committed to expediting the conclusion of a bilateral tax agreement to facilitate increased trade and investment flows.

In a new development for tourism and people-to-people exchanges, President Thongloun announced that effective 1 June, visa-free stays for Japanese citizens visiting Laos will be extended from 15 to 30 days.

Prime Minister Ishiba also thanked Laos for inviting Japan’s Princess Aiko to visit the country in November as part of the anniversary celebrations.

On regional and international matters, both sides pledged to maintain close coordination in addressing challenges related to the East and South China seas, the Korean Peninsula, Myanmar’s situation, and Middle East developments.

On the same occasion, Lao President Thongloun is speaking at the 30th International Conference on the Future of Asia, held from 29 to 30 May in Tokyo.

The conference, under the theme “Asia’s Challenge in a Turbulent World,” highlighting the region’s need to address political, economic, and humanitarian uncertainties.