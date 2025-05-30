UBTS and Cuber AI Launch Exploratory Study into Next-Gen Agentic AI for Logistics Innovation

Joint initiative to evaluate Agentic AI-driven transformation of supply chain operations across ASEAN

SINGAPORE, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — UBTS Pte Ltd, a leading Singapore homegrown logistics player, has embarked on an exploratory partnership with Cuber AI, a pioneer in agentic AI systems, to jointly assess the impact of advanced artificial intelligence on optimising supply chain and logistics operations. The study reflects both organisations’ shared vision of shaping the future of intelligent logistics across the region’s dynamic $2.9 trillion market.

Scope of the Study

The collaboration will involve a focused evaluation of Cuber AI’s autonomous decision-making platform in key areas such as:

Predictive Demand Forecasting – Using Agentic AI to analyze regional trade flow and forecast demand shifts

– Using Agentic AI to analyze regional trade flow and forecast demand shifts Dynamic Risk Mitigation – Enhancing response capabilities to route disruptions in real time

– Enhancing response capabilities to route disruptions in real time Intelligent Resource Allocation – Optimizing fleet and asset deployment through machine learning

– Optimizing fleet and asset deployment through machine learning Regulatory Compliance Automation – Streamlining cross-border logistics documentation with Agentic AI

“We view this as a collaborative exploration of what Agentic AI can enable in logistics—not just in terms of efficiency, but in rethinking supply chain adaptability itself,” said Mr. Jimmy Ng, UBTS Chairman. “Working with Cuber AI allows us to study innovative capabilities that could shape our next phase of growth.”

Strategic Outlook

This initiative complements UBTS’ ongoing digital transformation efforts, with key evaluation areas including:

Operational Agility – Potential to reduce crisis-response decision time by up to 60%

– Potential to reduce crisis-response decision time by up to 60% Sustainability Goals – Assessing Agentic AI’s ability to reduce emissions through smarter routing

– Assessing Agentic AI’s ability to reduce emissions through smarter routing Talent Evolution – Exploring hybrid workforce models that integrate human expertise and Agentic AI-driven support

“Our collaboration with UBTS is about jointly discovering what’s possible,” said [Mr. Ng Chee Keong Cuber AI Managing Director]. “This study will lay the foundation for cognitive supply chains that learn, adapt, and evolve in sync with market realities.”

About UBTS Group

Established in the 1960s, UBTS began operations in Singapore as a fledgling transportation company with only a dozen staff and several trucks. The 1980s saw the commencement of our warehousing, distribution and logistics services where we also began manufacturing 20-45 foot trailers. Since then, we have grown significantly to a staff size of 300 and a fleet of over 1000 vehicles, always making sure never to lose sight of our customers’ current and future needs.

About Cuber AI

Cuber AI, founded in 2024, is a global leader in digital employee robotics and AI hyperautomation. Headquartered in Singapore, with a growing presence across Asia, Cuber AI specializes in transforming the supply chain sector, encompassing manufacturing, logistics, and new retail, through state-of-the-art solutions powered by AI, digital robotics, and big data mining.