Wang Lao Ji (WALOVI) Showcases at ASEAN-GCC-China Economic Forum, Plans Localized Production in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Guangzhou Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited (GPHL), a Fortune Global 500 company, has taken a significant step forward in its global collaboration efforts. From May 27, the ASEAN-GCC-China Economic Forum 2025 was held in Kuala Lumpur, with GPHL participating as an invited guest. During the event, Wang Lao Ji (WALOVI), a well-established brand in China recognized for its herbal ingredients and health-oriented formulations, has attracted notable interest. Wang Lao Ji (WALOVI) products from Guangzhou Wang Lao Ji Great Health Industry Co., Ltd. (Hereafter referred to as “Wang Lao Ji Great Health Industry“), a GPHL subsidiary, are now available in over 100 countries and regions, demonstrating strong brand power through its No.1 global sales volume as the leading herbal drink for five consecutive years (2020-2024).*. In its latest Malaysia move, Guangzhou Wang Lao Ji Great Health Industry entered into production partnerships with Baosteel Can Making (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. and P.C.I. Professional Canning Industries Sdn. Bhd. These agreements mark the localization of Wang Lao Ji (WALOVI)’s production capabilities in Malaysia, reinforcing its commitment to long-term market engagement in Southeast Asia.



Wang Lao Ji (WALOVI) Showcases at ASEAN-GCC-China Economic Forum

Held from May 27–28, the ASEAN-GCC-China Economic Forum 2025 and ASEAN-GCC Economic Forum 2025 brought together senior officials from ASEAN, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and the Chinese government to explore shared economic opportunities under the theme “Synergizing Economic Opportunities Toward Shared Prosperity”. Representatives from leading global enterprises, including GPHL, contributed to discussions on sustainable development and cross-order collaboration.

At the forum, Wang Lao Ji (WALOVI) drew attention for its distinctive packaging and refreshing herbal taste, highlighting its appeal as a naturally sourced beverage choice.

On May 27, Guangzhou Wang Lao Ji Great Health Industry formalized agreements with Baosteel Can Making (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. and P.C.I. Professional Canning Industries Sdn. Bhd. at Baosteel’s production facility in Selangor, Malaysia, deepening its local manufacturing footprint.

Baosteel Can Making (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd., a subsidiary of Shanghai Baosteel Packaging, operates advanced production lines in Malaysia with an annual capacity of 800 million cans. P.C.I. Professional Canning Industries Sdn. Bhd., a key player in Southeast Asia’s packaging sector, offers extensive regional expertise.

These partnerships reflect Wang Lao Ji (WALOVI)’s strategy of “glocalization”—combining its brand heritage with local production efficiency to better serve Southeast Asian consumers. By integrating into Malaysia’s manufacturing ecosystem, the brand aims to strengthen supply chain resilience and expand accessibility across the region.

Guided by its “Product-Channel-Brand-Culture” (PCBC) Global Value Model, Wang Lao Ji (WALOVI) is deepening its presence in Asia, including Indonesia, Thailand, and Nepal, through partnerships that prioritize local needs and cultural relevance.

*Source: Frost & Sullivan, confirmed based on research on global herbal drinks market, based on the global annual sales of herbal drinks in 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024;

Herbal drinks refer to beverages that made from herbals or herbal extracts that are processed or fermented; The survey was completed in May 2025