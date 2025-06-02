Creative Primary School and Creative Primary School’s Kindergarten Celebrate 40th Anniversary with Successful Open Day

Established in 1985, CPS and CPSKG have championed holistic education, aligning with Hong Kong’s 2000 education reforms emphasizing critical thinking, character, and lifelong learning.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 June 2025 – On 24 May 2025, Creative Primary School (CPS) and Creative Primary School’s Kindergarten (CPSKG) held a grand open day to celebrate their 40th anniversary, welcoming guests, parents, alumni, and community members. Nestled in the prestigious educational hub of Oxford Road, Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong, China, these two institutions have, for four decades, served as distinguished private schools, delivering exceptional education and nurturing generations of outstanding students.

Student-Led Exhibitions and Performances

The day featured the IB PYP Units of Inquiry Exhibition, student-led research presentations, workshops, and performances, reflecting the school’s commitment to holistic education. Parents explored the campus guided by students, while alumni reconnected with teachers. Special guests from the International Alliance for Invitational Education (IAIE) attended, highlighting the school’s “Care, Respect, and Trust” culture.

CPSKG’s “Sky of Growth” exhibition showcased child-led learning across subjects like English, Chinese, science, robotics, and art, embodying the philosophy of “Inspiring curiosity, nurturing explorers.” Teachers guided students in constructing knowledge through research, fostering critical thinking and lifelong learning. Parents admired the children’s creativity, witnessing the student-centered curriculum in action.

An alumnus shared: “Returning to my alma mater let me see the school’s ongoing innovation.”

Forty Years of Excellence

Established in 1985, CPS and CPSKG have championed holistic education, aligning with Hong Kong’s 2000 education reforms emphasizing critical thinking, character, and lifelong learning. With the later addition of Creative Secondary School (CSS), the institution now offers a seamless 3–18 education, blending Eastern and Western pedagogy.

Global Recognition and Future Vision

As an IB World School, the institution emphasizes inquiry-based learning, with trilingual (English, Chinese, Putonghua) foundations in early years and English-medium secondary education. Its “Inviting School Award” from IAIE underscores its nurturing environment.

Mr. Victor Fong, Open Day Committee Chairman and School Supervisor, noted: “In an era of AI and rapid change, we remain committed to cultivating adaptable, compassionate leaders.” He thanked faculty and parents for their support.

The open day celebrated past achievements while marking a new chapter. The school invites the community to join its journey—inspiring future generations of learners.

Factual Highlights of the Creative Schools Continuum

Three Schools ‧ One Philosophy ‧ One Continuum

The motto of Creative Schools Continuum is “Nurture Future Minds * Build Boundless Capacity”, highlighting the continuum’s foresights and insights of quality education and our commitments to our students and parents.

highlighting the continuum’s foresights and insights of quality education and our commitments to our students and parents. Creative Primary School and Creative Secondary School are award-winning “Inviting Schools”. The award recognizes the schools’ commitments to providing an exceptionally caring, trusting, respectful and positive learning environment for its students and staff.

As International Baccalaureate (IB) World Schools, Creative Primary and Creative Secondary Schools offer the IB Primary Years Programme (IB PYP), IB Middle Years Programme (IB MYP) respectively.

Creative Secondary School also offers the Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary School Examination (HKDSE) course in parallel with the IB Diploma Programme (IBDP) as pathways to university entrances.

