Hyundai Capital Australia Launches Kia Finance, Expanding its Finance Offerings to All Hyundai Motor Group Vehicles

SEOUL, South Korea, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hyundai Capital Services announced today that its Australian subsidiary Hyundai Capital Australia Pty. Ltd. (“HCAU” or the “Company”) launched Kia Finance and has commenced offering finance solutions for Kia customers in Australia.

Last year, HCAU commenced operations in the Australian market with the launch of Genesis Finance in October, followed by Hyundai Finance in November. With the introductions of Kia Finance, HCAU now delivers comprehensive automotive finance across all three Hyundai Motor Group brands – Hyundai, Genesis, and Kia. The company is committed to supporting vehicle sales through a broad range of business initiatives, offering tailored financial solutions such as retail finance for personal and business customers, alongside stable and reliable commercial funding for dealer partners.

A key offering from HCAU is the Guaranteed Future Value* (GFV) product, designed to make vehicle ownership more accessible through lower monthly repayments. HCAU secures the minimum resale value of the vehicle upfront, allowing the customer to defer this amount and make repayments based only on the balance. At the end of the loan term, customers have the flexibility to choose from the following options:

1. Trade-in: the vehicle’s value is used towards paying out the loan. If the trade-in value is higher than the GFV, the positive equity can be used towards a new vehicle.

2. Keep: pay the GFV amount to own the vehicle outright.

3. Return: return the vehicle with no further payments, provided the customer is not in default and the vehicle meets the agreed kilometre and fair wear and tear conditions.

Furthermore, HCAU offers competitive interest rates to customers, leveraging the strong global credit rating of the Hyundai Motor Group. In March, the Company received an initial credit rating of ‘A-‘ with a stable outlook from S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”), a notable achievement for a relatively new entrant to the market. This rating strengthens HCAU’s funding capacity in Australia, enabling it to continue delivering highly competitive interest rates to customers while supporting sustainable growth.

“With the launch of Kia Finance, HCAU is now able to offer a comprehensive range of automotive finance solutions for all Hyundai Motor Group vehicles in Australia,” said Donglim Shin, Chief Executive Officer of HCAU. He added, “HCAU will actively engage in a wide range of customer-centric marketing initiatives in partnership with Kia, Hyundai Motor and Genesis to ensure more customers can enjoy an exceptional ownership experience through our flexible finance options.

*The Guaranteed Future Value (GFV) is the minimum future value of your in-stock new or approved demo Hyundai, Genesis or Kia set out in your contract. At the end of the term, you can sell your car to us, and we will pay the GFV which will be put against your final payment, provided you’re not in default under your contract and subject to fair wear and tear requirements and agreed kilometres being met.

Finance is for approved applicants only. Terms, conditions, fees, charges and lending criteria applies. Hyundai Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ABN 42 611 226 316), Australian Credit Licence 554051.