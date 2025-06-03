APP Group Supports Forest Restoration in Indonesia Through Sales Contribution

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — APP Group’s efforts in Japan reflect its commitment to sustainability by allocating a portion of sales from its own product range to support forest restoration in Indonesia. This initiative underscores the company’s dedication to environmental stewardship and aligns with global efforts to combat deforestation and preserve biodiversity.

Launched in August 2020, the Forest Restoration Project—SDGs Together! aimed to replant native tree species. Under this program, APP Group, alongside select APP China mills, contributed sales proceeds to the Belantara Foundation, to support forest restoration efforts.

Over the past four years, this collaboration has successfully planted and maintained 43,901 trees across 94 hectares of land. The initiative has played a vital role in reviving native ecosystems by reintroducing at least 32 indigenous tree species, including critically endangered ramin (Gonystylus bancanus) and balam (Palaquium burckii), as well as vulnerable merawan (Hopea mengarawan) and balangeran (Shorea balangeran). It has also supported the conservation of near-threatened species such as meranti bunga (Shorea leprosula), which is listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.

“Forest restoration is essential in addressing climate change and preserving biodiversity. While our core operations are based in Indonesia, APP Group is proud to have a presence in Japan and to have contributed to this initiative through ongoing efforts in responsible forestry,” said Tan Ui Sian, Representative Director of APP Japan Ltd. “These efforts not only enhance environmental sustainability but also support local communities that rely on healthy forest ecosystems.

The project was showcased at SDGs Week 2024 during EcoPro Japan, where the Belantara Foundation highlighted its ongoing conservation efforts. The event underscored the critical role of corporate partnerships in achieving global sustainability goals and addressing climate challenges.

As APP Group advances its sustainability journey, the company remains dedicated to responsible sourcing, conservation, and impactful environmental initiatives that drive lasting change.

About APP Group

APP is a leading pulp, paper, and forestry company based in Indonesia, supplying high-quality tissue, packaging, and paper to over 150 countries. With operations in Indonesia and China, we prioritize sustainability, ethical practices, and the well-being of our employees, society, and the environment. Our Sustainability Roadmap Vision 2030, aligned with ESG principles, guides our efforts in environmental protection, community support, biodiversity preservation, and carbon neutrality.