Lao State Fuel Enterprise Posts 70 Percent Profit Surge in 2025, Eyes Stock Market Listing

The Lao state-owned Lao State Fuel Company (LSFC) reported a sharp rise in profits for 2025 and is restructuring to prepare for an eventual listing on the stock exchange, as the state fuel giant seeks to transform into a modern public company.

At LSFC’s annual performance review on 23 July, Director Viengthong Vongthavilay reported that net profit reached LAK 70.24 billion (about USD 3.1 million) in 2025, a 70.29 percent increase over 2024.

LSFC also contributed LAK 1.023 billion (roughly USD 45,000) to the national budget.

The enterprise credited the gains to a restructuring that streamlined its workforce to 504 employees, a 19.75 percent cut from 2024. Fuel loss fell 8.34 percent year-on-year as a result. LSFC now operates 19 fuel depots nationwide.

LSFC’s 2026 plan sets clear targets: cutting fuel evaporation and loss by a further 30 percent, reducing difficult-to-collect debts by 50 percent annually, and upgrading service stations and agency outlets.

To support these goals, LSFC is bringing in international consultants and auditors to assess its assets and restructure its operations, laying the groundwork for its eventual transition into a public company and a listing on the stock exchange.

Looking to 2030, LSFC aims for a total five-year sales volume of 1.88 billion liters, alongside its push to transition into a public company and eventually list on the stock exchange.

Minister of Industry and Commerce Malaythong Kommasith commended the results but cautioned that global economic volatility remains a challenge.

He directed LSFC staff to accelerate digitalization, strengthen compliance with government regulations, and use state assets more efficiently, while also instructing the enterprise to begin transitioning toward alternative energy sources, including infrastructure to support electric vehicle growth.

A day later, on 24 July, LSFC and Electricité du Laos (EDL) signed an agreement to study installing fast chargers at state fuel stations nationwide. The proposed stations would support both the international CCS Type 2 standard and China’s GB/T standard, allowing a wider range of electric vehicles to use the network.