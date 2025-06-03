AUTOMOBILI PININFARINA UNVEILS ONE-OF-A-KIND BATTISTA NOVANTACINQUE TO CELEBRATE 95 YEARS OF ICONIC DESIGN

Automobili Pininfarina has unveiled the Battista Novantacinque, a bespoke model created as a tribute to the 95 th anniversary of Pininfarina SpA

anniversary of Pininfarina SpA The Novantacinque made its public debut at the Museo Nazionale dell’Automobile (MAUTO) in Turin where it was on display from 22-24 May

As a singular commission and the final bespoke Battista to be unveiled, the Novantacinque symbolises the crescendo of the hyper GT’s production, which concludes at the end of 2025—securing its place as a future classic and coveted collector’s item

The car exemplifies the brand’s philosophy of ‘Dream Cars, Made Real’, combining bespoke craftsmanship, heritage-inspired design, and cutting-edge performance

TURIN, Italy, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Automobili Pininfarina has unveiled a one-of-a-kind hyper GT – the Battista Novantacinque – crafted to commemorate the 95th anniversary of the legendary Italian design house, Pininfarina SpA.



This bespoke model was presented at the MAUTO in Turin – the birthplace of Pininfarina and the perfect venue for such an exclusive piece of art – where it was on public display from 22–24 May as part of a special celebratory exhibition.

Created as a celebration of heritage and a symbol of future-facing luxury, the Novantacinque is set to become an enduring icon. Its rarity is underscored by its singular commission and the conclusion of Battista production at the end of this year, with only a limited number ever built. As the final edition, the Novantacinque marks a pivotal milestone in Automobili Pininfarina’s history, exemplifying the brand’s philosophy of ‘Dream Cars, Made Real’—transforming bold visions into automotive masterpieces.

Paolo Dellachà, CEO of Automobili Pininfarina, said: “The Battista Novantacinque represents the pinnacle of bespoke luxury and performance. It is a tribute to Pininfarina’s past, present, and future—a timeless masterpiece created to honour 95 years of design excellence. It is only befitting that the Novantacinque is the final expression of the Battista line. With the window to secure a place in this rare chapter of automotive history drawing to a close, the Novantacinque stands as an icon to be treasured for generations.”

Paying homage to Pininfarina’s design heritage, the Novantacinque is finished in Exposed Signature Carbon Tinted Rosso Gloss—a colour deeply rooted in Italian culture, symbolising passion, speed and emotion. This is complemented by a bespoke livery, featuring PURA Vision Gold Paint Gloss and Nero Torino Gloss accents, highlighted by a distinctive gold pinstripe from the Furiosa Pack. The ‘Novantacinque’ script graces the rear wing, signifying its commemorative status.

The exterior is further elevated by Iconico wheels in Precision Polished Colourless with Black Channel Matt detailing, paired with black brake callipers and brushed aluminium anodised accents that add both depth and contrast to the car’s dynamic silhouette.

Inside, the Battista Novantacinque offers an immersive and luxurious environment. Pilota seats are upholstered in a combination of Black Leather and Black Alcantara, accented by duotone stitching in Black and Gold to echo the car’s exterior livery. The knee pads, finished in Black Alcantara, feature the ’95’ logo in Gold embroidery, while the chassis plate and door plates feature a unique design, reinforcing the vehicle’s celebratory nature. The cabin is adorned with Exposed Signature Carbon Satin and refined aluminium elements anodised in Gold and Black. Newly designed aluminium machined rotary controls provide a tactile and visually striking interface, crafted exclusively for this special edition. Every touchpoint, from the floor mats to the bespoke chassis and door plates, reflects a singular vision of Italian elegance and craftsmanship.

Automobili Pininfarina stands at the vanguard of pure Italian luxury experience, with its bespoke curated approach allowing for precise tailoring to the specific preferences of individual clients. Each vehicle is a unique, hand-crafted masterpiece and a reflection of the client’s personality with inspiration from Automobili Pininfarina’s artisans.

ABOUT AUTOMOBILI PININFARINA

Automobili Pininfarina is based in operational headquarters in Cambiano, Italy, with a commercial office in Munich, Germany, and resourced with a team of experienced automotive executives from luxury and premium car brands. Designed, engineered and produced by hand in Italy, with a focus on designing experiences for the world’s foremost taste makers, all of Automobili Pininfarina’s vehicles embody the PURA design philosophy. This philosophy will also permeate all future production cars, seamlessly blending classic inspiration with cutting-edge technology.

ABOUT AUTOMOBILI PININFARINA BATTISTA

Battista is the most powerful car ever designed and built in Italy and it delivers a level of performance that is unachievable today in any road-legal sports car featuring internal combustion engine technology. Faster than a current Formula 1 race car in its 0 -100 km/h sub-two second sprint, and with 1,900 hp and 2,340 Nm torque on tap, the Battista combines extreme engineering and technology in a zero emissions package. Battista’s 120 kWh battery provides power to four electric motors – one at each wheel – with a combined WLTP range of up to 476 km (U.S. combined EPA: 300 miles) on a single charge. No more than 150 examples of Battista will be individually hand-crafted at the atelier in Cambiano, Italy.



