Celebrating 20th Anniversary and Connecting with the Automotive Industry—Registration Open for AMTS 2025 (July 9 to 11, 2025)

SHANGHAI, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — RX Hengjin (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. announces that the leading professional exhibition in the automotive engineering industry – Shanghai International Automotive Manufacturing Technology & Material Show (AMTS 2025), which is held from July 9 to 11, 2025, at Shanghai New International Expo Center. It is an ideal platform for international companies to enter the automotive manufacturing market of China, to introduce the latest technology and meet with key industry players from auto OEMs, system integrators, tier 1&2 suppliers, vehicle and component R&D and manufacturing facilities.

Registration is now open (https://www.shanghaiamts.com/links?id=8329)

Shaping the Future Automotive with Technology

AMTS showcases a diverse range of products and solutions in automotive manufacturing including car body stamping, welding and joining, painting, automotive assembly, auto parts machining engineering, assembly and testing, automotive materials and design, automotive development and trial production, intelligent production line logistics, quality control and testing and other fields. Keeping up with the trend of new energy vehicles, the exhibition will focus on the innovative design and manufacturing processes of auto parts for new energy vehicles, such as EV battery manufacturing, motor and electronic control production, lightweight material application, and intelligent driving technology.



AMTS 2024 Onsite

In 2025, the event will mark its 20th anniversary, bringing together 800+ exhibitors, 70,000+ industry professionals from around the world.

Why Visit the AMTS 2025?

Connect with Leading System Integrators and Tier 1/2 Suppliers in the Automotive Industry

This event offers unparalleled networking opportunities with leading system integrators and Tier 1 and 2 suppliers, allowing attendees to build important business connections. Visitors can explore advancements in electric vehicle manufacturing and gain insights into cutting-edge technologies driving the future of the automotive world. AMTS 2025 also provides a unique opportunity for global automotive enterprises to explore China’s New Energy and Intelligent Vehicle Manufacturing through the Business Exploration Tour. Concurrent events cover every aspect of automotive manufacturing and delve deeply into industry trends, making AMTS 2025 a must-visit for anyone interested in the future of automotive engineering.

Accompany Programs Unlock the Future of Smart Mobility

AMTS 2025 features a wide range of programs and events focused on the future of smart mobility. Attendees can participate in the New Energy Vehicle Engineering 2025 exchange, which focuses on development opportunities in overseas markets with over 1,000 industry professionals. The Future Car Engineering 2025 program provides opportunities for exchange through design, R&D, and intelligent automotive technology. The event also includes 20 onsite workshops and forums covering assembly technology, new energy car components, forming technology, and testing and validation technology. Additionally, the Business Tour offers visits to leading companies such as BYD and SAIC, as well as prominent Tier 1 and 2 suppliers and parts factories. With overseas events and the AMTS 20th anniversary and A+ Awards ceremony, AMTS 2025 is a must-visit for anyone interested in the latest advancements and future trends in automotive engineering.



Registration is now open

Photo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/image_5004329_52745111.jpg

Photo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/1-1.jpg