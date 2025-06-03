Dmall Debuts AI-Powered Retail Solutions at NRF APAC 2025, Charting Global Expansion Strategy

SINGAPORE, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — From June 3 to 5, NRF APAC 2025 (Retail’s Big Show Asia Pacific) will take place at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore. Co-organized by the National Retail Federation (NRF) and Comexposium, the premier event highlights retail digitalization, enhanced customer experiences, and industry innovation, offering a high-impact networking hub for exhibitors and attendees worldwide.



DMALL stand

Dmall Inc. (02586.HK), a leading Chinese retail tech pioneer, debuts at the event, showcasing its latest AI-powered solutions, best practices, and ESG achievements.

At the event, Dmall partners with Frost & Sullivan to release its White Paper on Current Situation and Trends of Overseas Development of China’s Retail Digitalization Solution Providers. The report analyzes the evolving demands for retail digital transformation and outlines the expansion strategies of Chinese tech innovators.

Frost & Sullivan notes that rising consumer expectations and sustainability goals are unlocking growth potential across global retail markets. AI, cloud computing, and big data are enabling retail tech firms to optimize and expand their global footprint.

Dmall OS, the company’s flagship product, will take center stage. The display traces its evolution from Dmall OS 1.0 to 3.0, highlighting globally-compliant, AI-powered, premium-grade, and ecosystem-oriented features.

Dmall OS 3.0, integrated with IoT capabilities, delivers end-to-end retail digitalization, empowering businesses to thrive through comprehensive operational enhancements and data-driven growth strategies.

Dmall also collaborates with Urovo, SuperHii and other hardware makers to demonstrate interactive experiences powered by PDA devices, smart shopping carts, POS systems, and electronic shelf labels —demonstrating how software-hardware synergy transforms retail operations and consumer experiences.

China has become a leader in AI applications, with vertical models addressing sector-specific challenges. At the expo, Dmall spotlights its next-gen AI-enabled solutions, including AI Shopping Assistant, AI-enabled Clearance, and AI Inspection.

Notably, AI-enabled Clearance utilizes sales and inventory history to auto-calculate discount rates, generating real-time promotions to maximize margins and reduce waste.

Additionally, Dmall showcases its ESG accomplishments, focusing on governance, data security and privacy protection, low-carbon initiatives, and community programs. As ESG gains prominence globally, Dmall’s practices offer retailers a blueprint for balancing business success and social responsibility.

From 2015 to 2025, Dmall has expanded its presence from China to APAC, Europe, and beyond. Guided by the vision of “Chinese Innovation, Empowering Global Retail”, the company continues to integrate best practices with retail digitalization solutions, streamlining operations for retailers while enhancing consumer experiences.