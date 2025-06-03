Energys Group Secures New Energy Efficient Lighting Contracts Upon Successful Completion of Initial Phase

BILLINGSHURST, UK, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Energys Group Limited (NASDAQ: ENGS) (“Energys Group” or the “Company“, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group“), a vertically integrated energy efficiency and decarbonisation solutions provider for the built environment, is pleased to announce the award of the second tranche of LED lighting projects from Ark Multi-Academy Trust (“Ark“), an education charity based in London, United Kingdom.

The LED lighting projects involve upgrading existing infrastructure with the latest generation of LED lighting systems and intelligent controls. Upon completion, the projects are expected to deliver annual savings of approximately £1.4 million and reduce carbon emissions by over 900 tonnes annually. To date, the Company has completed Phase I of the projects, valued at £1.2 million. Riding on the successful completion and its proven track record, the Company has secured an additional £1.1 million in contracts which will commence immediately, along with £1.2 million for works scheduled for August 2025. A further £2.0 million later in 2025 is anticipated to finalise the programme, bringing the total value of works to £5.5 million.

Kevin Cox, Chief Executive Officer of Energys Group Limited, commented, “It is a privilege to work with Ark Multi-Academy Trust, which has demonstrated its strong commitment towards education accessibility and sustainability since 2002. We are proud to be part of this transformative programme. The new contracts also highlight our strong relationship with our clients, along with our growing brand profile and track record. Looking ahead, our team will remain committed to advancing the decarbonisation initiatives, with the aim of fostering a greener, more sustainable environment for all.”

About Energys Group

Founded in 1998 as an energy conservation consultancy, Energys Group Limited (NASDAQ: ENGS) has since transitioned into a vertically integrated energy efficiency and decarbonisation solutions provider for the built environment. Serving organisations from both the private and public sectors, including schools, universities, hospitals, and offices primarily in the UK, the Company’s vision is to deliver innovative solutions that reduce carbon emissions, lower costs, and support the Net Zero agenda – alongside improving the wellbeing of building users within the built environment.

For more information: www.energysgroup.com

About Ark Multi-Academy Trust

Ark is an education charity that exists to make sure that all children, regardless of their background, have access to a great education and real choices in life. There are approximately 30,000 students across the network of 39 schools within the Trust.

For more information: www.arkonline.org

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

