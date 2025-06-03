Fusion of Innovation and Financial Intelligence Tiger Brokers (Hong Kong) Celebrates Grand Opening of New Office, Launching New Era of Investor Interaction

HONG KONG, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Tiger Brokers (HK) Global Limited (“Tiger Brokers (HK)”), a leading global online brokerage firm, proudly celebrated the grand opening of its new office today on the 23(rd) floor of Li Po Chun Chambers, 189 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong. This opening marks a significant milestone in the Company’s local market development. The new office integrates innovative technology and professional financial services, further solidifying Tiger Brokers’ position as a financial technology leader in Asia and demonstrating its long-term commitment and strategic investment in Hong Kong.



Tiger Brokers (Hong Kong) celebrates grand opening of new office, launching new era of investor interaction.

During the opening ceremony, Wu Tianhua, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Tiger Brokers, presided over the ribbon-cutting and delivered a speech. He stated: “Tiger Brokers has always been committed to driving financial innovation through technology. Hong Kong, as an international financial hub, possesses superior market depth and professional talent, making it an indispensable part of our global strategic layout. In the first quarter of 2025, our performance in the Hong Kong market was outstanding, with new funded clients averaging over USD30,000 in net deposits, fully validating the market’s potential.”

Also present at the event, John Zeng, Chief Financial Officer of Tiger Brokers, added: “This office upgrade is not just an expansion of our physical space; it represents a comprehensive enhancement of our business model and user experience. Moving forward, the Company plans to increase hiring and further expand the Hong Kong team to support business development and innovation projects, consolidating our leading position in the global fintech brokerage sector.”

The new office spans nearly 10,000 square feet, integrating core departments including technology R&D, prime brokerage, clearing and trading, customer service, operations, and marketing teams. The design incorporates ESG principles, utilizing energy-saving materials and green lighting. It features a customer interaction experience zone with an open layout to host various investment education activities, including seminars, financial lectures, and high-end client events. Through a combined online and offline investment teaching model, such as market analysis live streams and professional workshops, the office aims to help investors precisely grasp market dynamics and enhance their wealth management capabilities.

To celebrate the new office opening, Tiger Brokers (HK) is launching the following limited-time offers:

New User Welcome Gift: From today until June 30, 2025, new users who register and open an account can receive a gold ETF stock worth HKD 168.

Retention Reward: New users who maintain an asset level of HKD 50,000 for 60 days following account opening will receive an additional HKD 450 trading cash voucher.

The Tiger Brokers (HK) team will continue to advance financial technology innovation, including leading innovative projects that merge Web3 and Web2, exploring blockchain technology applications in financial services, and providing customers with safer and more convenient investment tools. This commitment aims to meet diverse customer needs while steering the future direction of the industry.

Following the opening, the customer service address and details for Tiger Brokers (HK) are as follows, with the customer service hotline remaining unchanged:

Address: 23/F, Li Po Chun Chambers, 189 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong

Business Hours: 9:30am-5:30pm (Monday to Friday)

Customer Service Hotline: +852 2127 0666

About Tiger Brokers (HK)

Tiger Brokers (HK) Global Limited (Central number: BMU940) holds type 1, 2, 4, 5 and 9 licenses of the Securities and Futures Commission. Starting from November 30, 2022, with Tiger Trade, Tiger Brokers’ flagship app, Hong Kong users can trade financial products from major markets around the world, such as Hong Kong stocks, warrants, options, US stocks, US fractional shares and ETFs, among others, providing a one-stop solution to their investment needs. In the future, we will continue to expand our trading markets and categories to better serve Hong Kong investors.